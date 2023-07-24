Why did Deion Sanders leave Jackson State? Exploring Coach Prime's coaching record at JSU

Deion Sanders was announced as the new head coach of Colorado in December 2022, marking the end of his three-year tenure at Jackson State. His unexpected exit from the historically Black colleges and universities landscape was met with mixed feelings.

When Sanders took the JSU job in September 2020, the Pro Football Hall of Famer had fantastic goals for the program and the Football Championship Subdivision. He wanted to establish a game-changing recruitment system and create a navigation system that led players to the NFL.

That became evident after he took over the Tigers football program. Deion Sanders immediately transformed the hailing JSU football program into a prominent team in the Southwestern Atlantic Conference, winning two championships in his three-year tenure.

When the opportunity from the more established Football Bowl Subdivision came, it was too good for "Prime Time" to turn it down. This led many to believe he was abandoning the dreams he had for the HBCU landscape. However, Deion Sanders came out to say:

“Never once did I say they’re gonna put a tombstone with my name on it at Jackson State. But when I don’t fit into someone else’s plan and purpose, that is ridiculed… You just forgot about my plan, and God’s plan. That’s where the dysfunction comes.

Later in March 2023, Deion Sander revealed in a session on "The Pivot Podcast" that he was concerned about the stability and welfare of assistant coaches in his decision to leave Jackson State. He noted that he was really worried about the business model of the HBCU.

“And sooner or later you have to look in the mirror and say, are they going to get there? Do they even want to get there? And I had to ask those questions and really be honest with them, with me and myself as well as my staff.”

“The Bible says, 'Thy rod and thy staff comfort me.' They can’t be comforted making $60,000 the rest of their lives, or $70,000. Not that that is bad. For everybody making $50,000-$60,000, I apologize. I don’t mean to demean you. But as a college football coach, that’s not good and we have to do better than that.”

Deion Sanders’ outstanding record at Jackson State

Deion Sanders' time in charge of the Jackson State Tigers recorded outstanding success. The former Dallas Cowboys cornerback recorded winning seasons all through his three-year tenure. This includes the 2020 season which was shortened by the pandemic.

Coach Prime ended his tenure at JSU with a 27-6 record, appearing at the Celebration Bowl twice. He also won the SWAC championship title in his last two seasons with the program. Jackson State also recorded its first undefeated season under Sanders.

