Deion Sanders' ex-wife, Pilar Sanders, showed up at the Amon G. Carter Stadium on Saturday to support the Colorado Buffaloes as they took on the TCU Horned Frogs. Today's matchup is coach Deion Sanders' first game in charge of the Buffaloes, with Pilar and his son, Shedeur Sanders, also on the roster.

Pilar Sanders headed to the game along with her daughters to support Coach Prime and Shedeur. She posted images from the stadium to her Instagram.

Ex-wife Pilar supports Coach Prime and Shedeur Sanders

Deion Sanders' Ex-Wives: What are they doing now?

Deion Sanders is a Pro Football Hall of Famer and one of the most illustrious NFL figures. During his playing days, he was known as "Prime Time" and was appointed as the head coach for the Colorado Buffaloes in Jan. 2023. Sanders has been married twice, with both marriages ending in a divorce.

Sanders first got married to Caroline Chambers in 1989. The couple had two children: Deiondra and Deion Jr.

Carolina Chambers is a real estate broker by profession. She also has a master's degree in business administration.

Both Deiondra and Deion Jr. have forged a path of their own. While Deiondra is a public relations expert who supports communication within Forbes 500 Companies, Deion Jr. chose a creative future. He embraced his love for fashion and famously launched an album to embark on his passion for music.

Coach Prime married Pilar Biggar a year after his divorce from Chambers. They are parents to three children: Shedeur, Shilo and Shelomi. All three children have followed in their father's footsteps, embracing their love for sports.

Pilar Biggar is a fitness enthusiast and a social media influencer. She is also known for her acting endeavors, appearing in the movie "Percentage" in 2014. Pilar has full custody of the three children.

Deion Sanders is currently in a relationship with entrepreneur and fitness enthusiast Tracy Edmonds. Sanders and Edmonds have been dating for 11 years but have refrained from getting married. She is often seen supporting Coach Prime, posting updates about his health.