Fact Check: Is Deion Sanders married to Tracey Edmonds?

Deion Sanders has a well-documented past of excellence as a football player, and his social life has also been the subject of several column inches. But how is Tracey Edmonds related to the famous coach?

Sanders, now nicknamed Coach Prime, barely warrants an introduction being one of the most famous faces in football. He is one of the best cornerbacks in NFL history and the only man to appear in both a Super Bowl and World Series.

"Prime Time" won two Super Bowls as a player for the San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys.

Tracey Edmonds is an Emmy-winning television producer and was the well-known host of the TV show, "Extra." The 56-year-old television personality is also the owner and CEO of Edmonds Entertainment Group Inc and Alrightnow.com.

Before going out with Sanders, Edmonds was married to recording artist Kenneth Edmonds better known as Babyface. They share two sons, Brandon and Dylan.

Although Tracey Edmonds and Babyface co-owned a media production company, Edmonds Entertainment Group Inc, they separated in 2005 after 13 years of marriage.

Edmonds was also married to popular entertainer Eddy Murphy in 2008, but shockingly, the marriage only lasted two weeks, with Tracey filing the divorce papers.

Tracey Edmonds and Sanders met at a party for a movie she was producing and later met to discuss an idea for a reality TV show. They started dating soon after.

The couple has been together for 11 years and recently reminisced on how they met during a romantic lunch for Sander's birthday party. They have never gotten formally married.

Has Deion Sanders been married before?

Deion Sanders has been married twice before. The first time was during his prime years as an athlete out of Florida State and just drafted by the Atlanta Falcons in 1989.

His first wife was Carolyn Chambers, and they have two children together: Deiondra and Deion Jr.

The second time Coach Prime got married was to Pilar Biggar-Sanders in 1999 until their divorce in 2013. They have three children: a daughter, Shelomi, and sons, Shilo and Shedeur Sanders.

Two of his sons, Shilo and Shedeur, entered the transfer portal from Jackson State to follow Deion Sanders to his current head coaching job with the Colorado Buffaloes.

Football fans and pundits have blasted his sons' moves to join him in Colorado and called it nepotism. When the question was put to him, Coach Prime had a simple answer for Shannon Sharpe:

“Ain’t no nepotism, that’s real. Better go get the film and watch. That’s real."

Deion Sanders is a hugely charismatic man, and everywhere he goes, he generates tons of column inches, professionally and socially. His family life still remains one of the most intriguing aspects of him.