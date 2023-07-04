Deion Sanders' girlfriend Tracey Edmonds relationship timeline: A look at the 56-year-old's dating history

Tracey Edmonds has been in a relationship with Deion Sander for over a decade. However, the Emmy-winning television producer and personality has previously been in some other high-profile relationships before meeting "Prime Time.”

The 56-year-old celebrity has made a name for herself in the television and entertainment industry. She is the founder and CEO of Edmonds Entertainment Group Inc and Alrightnow.com. She was also famous for previously co-hosting the television show Extra.

While she's been making waves recently with her stupendous effort at a time Sanders is facing critical health issues. Let's take a look at her relationship timeline; from her first marriage to falling in love with the two-time Super Bowl winner.

Tracey Edmonds @Traceyeedmonds 🏽 m.youtube.com/watch?v=WVlHN7… Happy Sunday! I'm excited 2B launching my new Tracey E. YouTube channel w/my #LowcountryLiving series. Pls C/O my 1st episode where you'll see why I left the big city 4 my new waterfront Island getaway!

Tracey Edmonds' marriage to Kenneth "Babyface" Edmonds

Edmonds' first marriage was to popular singer and record producer Kenneth "Babyface" Edmonds. The two got married in 1992 in a private ceremony witnessed by family and friends. They had dated for a couple of years before eventually tying the knot.

As husband and wife, Kenneth and Tracey Edmonds collaborated on several music, movie and television projects. The celebrity couple formed Edmonds Entertainment Group Inc, a successful production company known for producing hit television shows and movies.

Despite what seems like a high level of compatibility between the two, they announced their separation in 2005 after 13 years together. The marriage produced two sons, Brandon and Dylan, and they've both been committed to co-parenting them after their divorce.

Short union with Eddie Murphy

Tracey Edmonds went into her second marriage just three years after splitting with Kenneth Edmonds. The popular model and television personality tied the knot with popular Hollywood actor and comedian Eddie Murphy in the winter of 2008.

The two exchanged vows in a private wedding ceremony on January 1, 2008, on a private island off Bora Bora in French Polynesia. Their wedding came as a surprise to many, as it was not widely publicized beforehand.

However, the relationship quickly took a sharp turn for the worse, leading to Tracey filing for divorce just two weeks later. Their nuptials stand out as one of the shortest celebrity marriages in the American movie and entertainment industry.

Relationship with Deion Sanders

Since breaking up with Eddie Murphy, Tracey Edmonds hasn't proceeded into another marriage. However, she's been in a romantic relationship with former Dallas Cowboys cornerback and current Colorado coach, Deion Sanders.

Sanders and Edmonds first met at a party for a movie that she was producing. Following that, they had another meeting to discuss an idea for a reality show, which eventually blossomed into a romantic relationship between them.

The couple has been together for over a decade.

