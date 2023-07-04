Tracey Edmonds kids: How many children does Deion Sanders' present girlfriend have?

For many college football fans, Tracey Edmonds is the supportive girlfriend of Colorado football head coach Deion Sanders. But there is more to the 56-year-old than her relationship with the two-time Super Bowl champion. So, who is Tracey Edmonds outside her relationship with Sanders?

Edmonds has a range of interests spanning business, television, film production, and hosting. What’s more, she is a proud mother of two. Her two sons, Brandon and Dylan, are the products of her earlier marriage to popular singer, songwriter, and producer Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds. She and the musician were married for thirteen years between 1992 to 2005.

Despite their divorce, they have remained cordial as co-parents for the sake of their kids. Brandon, the older son, has taken after his mother as a film producer. IMDb credits him with producing the TV series "Games People Play" and "College Hill: Celebrity Edition." Brandon is also credited as the producer of two movies, "End of the Road" and "Wake."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

His younger brother, Dylan, has had little public exposure as Brandon has. This is probably because he has not followed in his parent’s footsteps to make a career out of entertainment.

Another reason might be that he is still in college. Where he is schooling or what he is studying is also not public knowledge. Tracey Edmonds and Babyface had shared pictures taken at his college matriculation back in 2019.

Although they are their mother’s only children, Brandon and Dylan have a stepsister, Nicole, from their father’s other marriage with Nicole Pantenburg. The two boys have maintained a good relationship with their parents, and expectations are high about their future.

Tracey Edmonds’ relationship with Deion Sanders

12th Annual NFL Honors - Arrivals

Tracey Edmonds and Deion Sanders became an item about eleven years ago after they met at a party for a movie she was producing. The pair became closer after they shared an idea for a reality show. Eventually, they started dating and have remained in a relationship ever since.

Edmonds was a producer of the reality show on Sanders’ pro football career and family. In turn, he has been very openly supportive of her works.

Their relationship hasn’t been all rosy, however. The couple has been through some difficult times, including Sanders’ 2021 leg surgeries and amputations of two toes. She has also stood firmly beside the pro football Hall of Famer through his most recent medical challenges that involved surgery in June.

Many fans look forward to when the two lovebirds will take their relationship to the next stage and probably tie the knot.

Poll : 0 votes