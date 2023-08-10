Watch: Deion Sanders and Tracey Edmonds light up the special occasion with a memorable birthday lunch together

Deion Sanders has had a legendary football career and was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He has an active social life and is often in the gossip columns, getting linked to several possible romantic flings.

Sanders has tied the knot twice. The first time was with Carolyn Chambers between 1989 and 1998, and they have two children together. Then to Pilar Biggers-Sanders between 1999 and 2015, and they have three kids together.

He is currently dating Tracey Edmonds, and they have been in a relationship for 11 years.

Deion Sanders laid out a romantic lunch for his long-term girlfriend during his birthday and posted the video on Instagram. It shows the couple joking and detailing how they met, complete with a trumpet rendition of the 'happy birthday' song.

The caption of the video reads:

"Chef @carlssolomon did his thang once again! What can’t he do? & to @traceyeedmonds thank you for making today that much more special."

To which Edmonds replied:

"Thank you!! Thank you!! Thank you, Baby! I'm still beaming and floating on a cloud from that surprise! I hope your birthday was as amazing for you as it was for me! Love you!!!"

Tracey Edmonds is an Emmy-winning TV personality, the CEO of Edmonds Entertainment Group Inc, and musician Babyface's ex-wife.

Watch the video below:

Deion Sanders and his football-playing sons

Colorado Football

Not only was he a legendary NFL player, but Sanders also earned the nickname Coach Prime and showed brilliance in coaching. He led Jackson State to a program record 11 wins before departing for Colorado.

Deion Sanders' son Shilo started his football career at South Carolina as a defensive back. He then transferred to Jackson State when Coach Prime took over the head coaching duties there.

Shilo entered the transfer portal and followed Deion Sanders to Colorado.

His younger brother, Shedeur Sanders, is considered the better prospect. Shedeur is a quarterback who also followed his father to Jackson State, flipping his verbal commitment to Florida Atlantic in the process.

He won the Jerry Rice award for the best freshman in the FCS and also joined Coach Prime in Colorado to much fanfare.

Shedeur and Shilo helped lead Jackson State to its first SWAC (Southwestern Athletic Conference) title in 15 years.

The brother's moves to join programs coached by Deion Sanders have been termed football nepotism by some. However, the Colorado Buffaloes fans won't care much if they help revive the program that has been in a slump lately.