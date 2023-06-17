Who is Deion Sanders' girlfriend, Tracey Edmonds? All you need to know about Daytime Emmy-nominated producer

Deion Sanders has made a name for himself in American sports. Nicknamed “Prime Time", the versatile retired athlete played two sports, football and baseball, during his playing days. He remains the only player to have won both the Super Bowl and the World Series.

While it's been a wonderful success story for Sanders on the field, things haven't always gone smoothly when it comes to his marital relationships. The Pro Football Hall of Famer has been married twice, with both marriages ending in a divorce.

He was married to Carolyn Chambers from 1989 to 1998, and they have two children together. Following that, he married Pilar Biggers-Sanders from 1999 to 2013, and they have three children. Currently, Sanders is dating TV personality and businesswoman Tracey Edmonds.

Let’s examine the identity of Tracey Edmonds and her relationship with legendary Deion Sanders.

Meet TV personality Tracey Edmonds

Tracey Edmonds is a multi-talented individual, serving as a businesswoman, television producer and personality. She holds the position of CEO at Edmonds Entertainment Group Inc, as well as Alrightnow.com. She previously co-hosted the TV show, Extra, from 2014 to 2017.

During her time at Extra, Tracey Edmonds achieved notable recognition by receiving an Emmy Award for her co-hosting role alongside Mario Lopez and Charissa Thompson. Presently, she holds a position on the national board of directors for the Producers Guild of America.

She established Alright TV, an online network focused on family and faith content, in 2013. The television superstar was also the executive producer for Games People Play, a drama centered around the NBA, which was broadcast on BET in 2019.

Sanders and Edmonds initially crossed paths at a party for a movie that she was involved in producing. Subsequently, they had another encounter to discuss an idea for a reality show, which eventually sparked their romantic relationship.

Tracey has been previously involved in a high-profile marriage. She got married to musician Kenneth Edmonds, popularly known as Babyface, in 1992. However, the two ended their marriage — which produced two sons — after 13 years in 2005.

She also had a romantic relationship with actor Eddie Murphy. Following a symbolic wedding ceremony in Bora Bora in 2008, Edmonds and Murphy announced their separation merely two weeks later.

Tracey Edmonds’ relationship with the Colorado Buffaloes head coach is over 10 years. The two have been dating since 2012 and have been supportive of each other's endeavors. With Sanders currently facing health issues, Edmonds is pledging her full support for the former cornerback.

She recently showcased her support for him in an Instagram comment, after the former Dallas Cowboys cornerback posted a video detailing his current situation: She wrote:

“I'm ALWAYS praying for you and seeking information on alternative options. Please remember your health comes before everything.”

How much is Deion Sanders' girlfriend Tracey Edmonds’ net worth?

Tracey Edmonds reportedly has an estimated net worth of approximately $60 million. The television personality made her wealth from her media career which has spanned a couple of decades as well as her media-based businesses.

She began her professional career in the mortgage and real estate industries before venturing into the entertainment field. Subsequently, she went on to establish her own entertainment company. She has a long list of filmography dating back to 1997, which has earned her a lot of money.

