What happened to Deion Sanders’ foot? Explaining Colorado HC’s health problems

NFL Hall of Famer and superstar college football coach Deion Sanders has battled with foot issues for decades. The all-time great cornerback suffered from these issues as a player, and they only got worse over time.

Eventually, he had to undergo surgery to amputate the big toe and second toe on his left foot after he developed three femoral arterial blood clots.

According to reports, Sanders' blood clots began in his calf but "ran the entire length of his leg, and he developed compartment syndrome, which involves muscle pressure reaching levels that can limit the flow of blood and oxygen."

These reports were backed up by Sanders' mother, who told Deion that she and other family members had suffered blood clots in the past and that it had resulted in multiple deaths. That jolted Deion Sanders to take immediate action.

Following his successful surgery in 2022, Sanders could be seen moving around with an electric vehicle or walking with a cane. Thankfully, this didn't affect his coaching prowess at Jackson State, as he led his side to a winning record, numerous laurels and bagged himself a move to the University of Colorado.

SniperJones🏴‍☠️🎙🇨🇴 @RaiderSniper Doctor’s saying that Deion Sanders could lose his foot due to medical complications . Prayers go out to PrimeTime 🏼 This is bigger than football . This is someone’s life & well being. Prayers up for you Coach! #RaiderNation Doctor’s saying that Deion Sanders could lose his foot due to medical complications. Prayers go out to PrimeTime🏼 This is bigger than football. This is someone’s life & well being. Prayers up for you Coach! #NFL 🚨#RaiderNation Doctor’s saying that Deion Sanders could lose his foot due to medical complications💔. Prayers go out to PrimeTime🙏🏼 This is bigger than football🏈. This is someone’s life & well being. Prayers up for you Coach! #NFL⚓️ https://t.co/MWV4MSspOf

Exploring Deion Sanders' current health situation

Unfortunately, just a few months after getting some toes amputated, Deion Sanders has to go under the knife once again for an even more risky operation. Sanders' health issues haven't improved, and at this point, he is in danger of losing his entire foot.

Medical doctors have reportedly informed the Dallas legend that he might lose his whole foot if he can't have a successful surgery. Coach Prime still needs to decide on the procedure as doctors seek different options besides straightening his toe.

Knowing he is risking amputation, this evident danger will force Sanders to make a decision that may or may not change his quality of life forever. Hopefully, Deion Sanders gets some good news soon regarding the situation, and further complications are avoided.

