In a stunning move that sent shockwaves through the football world, Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders took on the role of head coach at the University of Colorado near the end of the 2022 season.

As the dust settles on this monumental decision, college football insider Joel Klatt shed light on the significant influence Sanders is already having on the Colorado football program:

"Deion is a refrigerator, he's not the glass of milk in the room. The glass of milk is going to turn into whatever temperature the room it's in, Deion is going to turn everything around him into his temperature. He is the Sun, he is the gravity, he's the magnet. This is what's so great about him."

Klatt's words emphasize the transformative power that the legendary NFL star embodies. With his arrival in Boulder, the entire landscape of Colorado football has shifted, and Sanders has become the driving force behind the team's newfound relevance.

One of the biggest concerns surrounding Colorado has always been its perceived lack of a strong recruiting base. However, Klatt dismissed this notion:

"Is he gonna fit in Boulder? No, no, is Boulder gonna fit with Deion? Like Deion is his own gravitational pull, which is why he's so perfect for them. They need this like they need air to breathe, he makes them absolutely relevant."

Coach Prime's larger-than-life personality has always been a talking point. And now his presence has started making a big impact on the team's recruitment strategy.

Is Deion Sanders the right man to lead the Boulders?

While some may question whether Sanders' flamboyant style and larger-than-life persona will clash with the more reserved nature of Boulder's program.

In a short period since his arrival, the multi-sport athlete has already left an indelible mark on the team's footballing ideology.

Since the announcement of his hiring, five FSU players have committed to play for the Boulders in 2023 under Sanders. Recently, his son, Shilo, too joined his father and younger brother Shedeur in Boulder.

While there's been an influx of new talent, a large exodus has followed as well since the new head coach's arrival. As many as Boulders players entered the transfer portal ever since the ex-Cowboys star took over.

There is genuine excitement around the start of a new era for the team, but doubts too persist regarding the direction Coach Prime is taking the team towards. Only time will tell how life ultimately pans out for the NFL legend in Colorado.

