Loreal Sarkisian, Steve Sarkisian's wife and Deiondra Sanders, Deion Sanders's eldest daughter took center stage capturing attention of fans online. The fashion enthusiasts united, with Loreal taking the lead to discuss Game Day Fashions.

Deiondra took to Instagram, offering followers a sneak peek into Loreal's venture, who was seen taking the spotlight with FOX 7 Austin. Sanders added to the excitement by sharing a story that highlighted her appearance at the occasion.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2023 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Exploring the lives of Loreal Sarkisian and Deiondra Sanders

Deiondra Sanders is Coach Prime Deion's eldest daughter born on April 17, 1992. She proudly holds the position of Director of Communications and Client Relations, managing interactions and media relations and cultivating partnerships.

Expand Tweet

Her pivotal role in forging collaborations between Fortune 500 companies stands out from her siblings who have mostly followed in their father's footsteps. She often posts with Coach Prime appreciating her connection to him.

Loreal Sarkisian, the wife of Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian is a widely appreciated fashion enthusiast. She initiated her styling business in 2017, aiming to build a 'one-stop-shop'.

Expand Tweet

Before gaining recognition in the fashion world, Loreal boasted her athletic prowess as a college track athlete. She secured a full scholarship for hurdling at North Carolina A&T State University and subsequently, she transitioned to the University of South Carolina as a coach.

Despite being an entrepreneur and a PR expert, Loreal and Deiondra share a love for iconic fashion. The ladies remain in the limelight for their well-curated looks and enviable lifestyle.

Loreal Sarkisian has an extensive following of 53.7K on her Instagram, while Deiondra rules the hearts with a staggering 218K followers on her IG.

Expand Tweet

The two ladies have not been spotted together in the past, which points to an upcoming electric duo. It's exciting to spot new duos from the football community. Coach Prime's daughter and Sarkisian's wife are expected to be spotted together increasingly as a stylish combination waiting to gain attention.

Expand Tweet