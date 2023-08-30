Deion Sanders is an outspoken coach who speaks his mind. He recently expressed his displeasure with the NCAA for denying eligibility to Tyler Brown for the 2023 season.

Tyler's trajectory to the Colorado Buffaloes matches partially with Sanders transitioning from JSU. This was his second transfer, as he initially started his journey with Louisiana. Sanders slammed the NCAA for objecting to Tyler Brown's recent transfers during a press conference on Tuesday.

“It doesn’t make sense. Some things just don’t make sense,” he said

Sander disapproves of NCAA rules

The NCAA rules were altered this year, citing mental or physical ailment as a necessity for providing eligibility to two-time transfer players. Brown started with Louisiana, moving to Buffaloes via JSU.

However, Tyler reportedly suffers from mental health issues and provided evidence of the same. Sanders criticized the NCAA, saying,

"You say you really care about mental health, but when you have someone really dealing with mental health, there’s a problem. Then, ostracizing him and not allowing him to do what he’s blessed and gifted to do and the thing that brings him peace, that’s trying for a young man.”

Deion is often seen as a pillar of support for his young team and family both on and off the field. His son often shares snippets on Coach Prime's Instagram, promoting his strong opinions.

Sanders' children

Deiondra Sanders is Deion Sanders' daughter and the eldest child of the house. She was born on April 17, 1992. She holds the role of Director of Communications and Client Relations and oversees interactions and media relations forging partnerships with Fortune 500 companies.

Deion Jr., born on December 1, 1993, is the second in line. He followed his father's footsteps, embarking on his football journey. He played college football for three seasons with Southern Methodist University and later transitioned to the world of fashion. Deion Jr. cherishes his musical talent as well.

Shilo Sanders, the third child, was born in 2009 and pursued football like his father and elder sibling. He left his scholarship from Florida in 2019 to move to South Carolina University instead. He transitioned to JSU in December 2020, with an impact close to Deion in his college days.

Shedeur is the fourth in line, born in 2002. He followed Shilo and his father Deion to Jackson State University in 2021. He has achieved remarkable milestones including being the first athlete from a black college to secure a deal with Gatorade.

Shelomi, Deion Sanders' daughter, is the youngest and was born on December 14, 2003. She started her basketball journey at JSU in 2022. Shelomi has transitioned to Colorado University with her father Deion Sanders this year.

