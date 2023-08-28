WATCH: Steve Sarkisian's daughter Ashley Sarkisian enjoys a late-night party at the club

Ashley Sarkisian, daughter of Steve Sarkisian was recently spotted enjoying a party. Through a story she posted on Instagram, she gave a sneak peek into the vibrant vibe of the place.

Ashley Sarkisian's academic and professional career paints a well-rounded picture of her achievements. She graduated from Sage High School and is currently enrolled at NYU.

She is pursuing a bachelor's degree in International Relations along with a Minor in Spanish and Portuguese. She boasts her vibrant personality often posting about her exploration pursuits. She is quite the youth icon with 2,364 followers on Instagram.

Steve Sarkisian geared up with the Texas Longhorns' updated roster

Back in the day, the Longhorns had a team, but not the talent strewn across the roster as they do today. They captured the biggest names in the 2023 class including Arch Manning, Johntay Cook, Malik Muhammad, and Quin Ewers. Payton Kirkland, CJ. Baxter, Colton Vasek, and Anthony are assets to the team, and the list is still incomprehensive.

It's no surprise that the Texas Longhorns coach is thrilled for the approaching 2023 season. Steve Sarkisian welcomed the team with a bang and spoke about the depth of the team pleasantly:

“We played Saturday, in the first portion of that scrimmage with ones versus twos, twos versus ones,” Sarkisian said on Monday. “It’s kind of hard to tell the difference.”

He addressed the hard times that the Longhorns witnessed due to their injured players and said:

“That’s the key to this whole thing, you can rotate players,” Sarkisian said. “If a player gets injured, the guy that goes into replace him is more than qualified to do the job, and that his teammate can count on him that he’s going to do it right. I think it goes beyond talent.”

Texas is poised with one of the nation's most seasoned squads. It boasts its experience and now a fabulous roster loaded with talent. The team is prepared to seize the field and as the season unfolds, the stir will be real.