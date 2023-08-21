Steve Sarkisian and his leadership add strength to the Texas Longhorns. They open the season with the game against Rice Owls on September 2. Amidst the ongoing preparations, the Longhorns gave a glimpse of welcoming their new assets on Instagram.

They are moving to SEC in 2024, and before leaving, the team is looking to contend for the Championship one last time. Texas hasn't won the Big 12 since 2009.

The Texas Longhorns' official Instagram page shared the pictures of the grand welcome.

The new recruits were given the opportunity to view their storied legacy and traditions, especially as they are transitioning to SEC. The warm welcome included an incredible night of kicking off the new school year.

Longhorns' No.3 ranked class and promising prospects

Comprising 25 recruits, the class ranks No.3 in On3 Consensus and 247Sports Composite. The Texas Longhorns have secured some notable steals this recruitment season.

The most notable name is Arch Manning, who chose Texas over Kirby Smart and Nick Saban. Johntay Cook and Manning are already making the headlines with their chemistry and vibe. On the hand, the freshman phenom is held off by Quinn Ewers.

Malik Muhammad's performance speaks volumes about his addition to the 2023 class, standing out with his defensive abilities. Payton Kirkland and Colton Vasek are great assets to the team. The No. 1 RB in the country, CJ Baxter, signed his letter of intent to play for the Texas Longhorns as well.

Warren Roberson, Anthony Hill, and Derek Williams were welcomed by Steve Sarkisian to the Longhorns. Watching the No.3 rated class bring their talents to the field will be exciting. The length, athleticism, fluidity, and knack for creating turnovers will indicate the potential of the additions.

