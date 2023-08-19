"The future right there": Fans react to Arch Manning and Johntay Cooks' super cool handshake

Arch Manning seems to have settled well in Texas since the commencement of the fall camp. Although the quarterback struggled to impress during the spring game, he is now showing why he was the No. 1 recruit in the 2023 class to the Longhorns coaching staff.

In a recent video released by Texas football social media pages, Manning was seen executing a stylish handshake with wide receiver Johntay Cook. This continues to showcase the flawless energy within the Longhorns team as the new season approaches.

Notably, this isn't the first of the handshakes between the two. A video during the spring camp showed the two freshmen doing something similar. Fans haven't stopped reacting to the video on Twitter as they prepare for what could be a fantastic season for the Texas Longhorns.

The chemistry between Manning and Cook

Manning and Cook are two of the most highly-touted Texas recruits in the class of 2023. ever since they joined the Longhorns teams, the pair seems to have developed an exceptional synergy that could benefit Texas once they start playing.

The synergy between a quarterback and a wide receiver is a pivotal cornerstone of successful football execution. A well-honed connection can effectively translate to precise throws and well-time receptions, something that Manning and Cook will be looking to achieve.

The two will be looking to strengthen their connection in their freshman year, with the hopes of forming an electric duo in a Texas high-powered offense.

An improving Arch in the fall camp

Reports state that Manning has finally found his feet in the Texas football team after a slow start. The quarterback has been one of the standouts in the Longhorns' fall camp, giving the coaching staff a lot of hope as the 2023 college football season draws near.

Inside reports of the Texas Longhorns fall camp have detailed the quarterback's performance. He has reportedly showcased his accuracy in passing along with his agility in evasive maneuvers, notably punctuated by an incredible 70-yard touchdown sprint in one of the practices.

Arch was initially expected to be a third-string quarterback in his freshman year. However, outperforming fellow backup contenders during fall practice, he is now expected to hold the second position behind Quinn Ewers in the quarterback role.