Who is Arch Manning's girlfriend? Meet the Texas Longhorns QB's current love interest

The great Manning family has got its new heir in the super-talented Arch Manning, an 18-year-old star QB, who has a prominent career and is currently playing for the Texas Longhorns.

In Manning's freshman year, he received the MaxPreps National Freshman of the Year award. Arch was born on April 27, 2005, to parents Cooper Manning and Ellen.

He is the next generation of the Manning family, where almost everyone has had a promising career in football, including Manning's father, Cooper. But due to being diagnosed with spinal stenosis, he had to leave football during his college. Now, Arch, his son, is taking his family's legacy forward.

Apart from his game, everyone is interested in his love life. Let's take a deeper look at Arch Manning's personal life.

Before committing to Texas, Manning considered many universities including Ole Miss, a former team of his grandfather, father, and uncle. He is a private person and his family members have also advised him to be so. After signing with Texas, he made his social media accounts public.

As mentioned, Manning leads a private life and hence has not shared much about his love life yet. His social media accounts also confirm this fact. But recently a video went viral in which he and a blond girl were seen having a conversation about Ole Miss.

They were having a conversation, on what probably seemed like a bed or on a couch. It seemed like she and Manning are pretty close to each other, but Manning has not confirmed anything yet. Fans will hope to get more clarity soon.

Is Arch Manning related to Peyton Manning?

Yes, Arch Manning is related to Peyton Manning. Arch is Peyton and Eli's nephew. Peyton Manning had been part of the NFL for 18 seasons and his longest term was with the Indianapolis Colts. He spent 14 seasons with the Colts and the remaining four seasons with the Denver Broncos.

Will Arch take NIL money?

Being a member of the Manning family, and a great QB to boot, Arch already has turned many heads. During his college selection process, fans were curious to see him take the next step forward with his newly selected university.

Manning is already a basketball star and, like any other player, he can get paid through NIL deals. However, Manning refused to take any NIL money. He has cleared the fact that he won't take it, saying that he wants to earn from his hard work and skills instead.

