Another Manning record-breaker: Arch Manning breaks Eli & Peyton Manning’s records in single night but Giants legend isn’t buying it

The Manning family and the quarterback position are synonymous within the NFL, and another name could soon be coming down the pipeline. On Friday night, Isidore Newman School quarterback Arch Manning broke records previously held by his uncles Peyton and Eli.

Prior to Isidore Newman School's game on Friday, Arch was 110 yards away from breaking Eli's all-time career passing record of 7,268 at Isidore Newman School.

He broke not just the passing record, but Peyton's record of 93 career touchdowns as well after tossing five in the first half.

In the team's win, the quarterback threw for 356 yards passing and seven touchdowns.

However, Eli's not 100 percent sold that his nephew broke his passing record.

"But how many of those passing yards did he throw from under center? I had 7,000!" the New York Giants legend tweeted.

Arch, third from the left, posing with teammates after his record-breaking performance. Source: @RogerRogglynn (Twitter)

Both of Arch's uncles have had stellar careers in the NFL, with Peyton being the only player in NFL history to win the MVP award five times. He's currently third all-time in passing yards (71,940 yards) and passing touchdowns (539).

Eli, meanwhile, played 16 seasons in the NFL with the New York Giants, winning two Super Bowls.

Where will Arch Manning start his collegiate football career?

ARch Manning with Isidore Newman

After colleges like Alabama, Georgia, and Clemson pursued him, the high school senior settled on the Texas Longhorns. The university reportedly spent $280K on his visit to the campus back in June.

He's currently the number two prospect in the 2023 class, according to the ESPN 300, a list of the top 300 high school prospects in the nation.

In five games this season for Isidore Newman, Arch has thrown for 1,126 yards, 20 touchdowns, and zero interceptions with a 129.9 quarterback rating.

Arch is seemingly on a mission to carve out a path in football much like his uncles, adding to the greatness of the Manning family name.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far