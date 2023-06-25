WATCH: Cowboys legend Deion Sanders drops update after emergency surgery

NFL great Deion Sanders took to Instagram to share an update after his emergency surgery. The current Colorado coach had been scheduled for a medical procedure where two blood clots had to be removed from each of his legs.

They were considered necessary because he had some problems in his toes and his foot. To operate on those in the future, there requires to be appropriate blood flow to those areas. But on inspection, medical professionals found that sufficient blood was not reaching there due to clots and he needed to be operated on to remove them.

Based on his latest Instagram update, the operation was successful. He posted one thanking the Lord, where he exalted the creator for always being there for him. In the video, he is seen outside University of Colorado Hospital before entering the room where he is due the procedure. Following that, there are montages of him being there and ends with the message,

"Lord, I Thank You."

Deion Sanders posts further update after the procedure

Apart from thanking the Lord, Deion Sanders shared an update of himself after the procedure talking to his loved ones. He sounded frail but in good spirits as he spoke on a group video call. He could be seen asking for others on the call and seemed to be recovering well.

In this challenging time, there were initially reports that Deion Sanders could even lose his foot, because there was a risk of amputation. But even though he had come out and corrected the record later saying it was a more benign procedure than that, it was clear that he was relying on his faith to carry him through.

Before the procedure, he had again leaned back on his faith to carry him through the day. He had said that he believes in God every day and that he will never deny and cease to love the creator because he has been there even when no one else was.

We will await further updates from Coach Prime in the coming days about how soon he can return to the sidelines coaching there and what further procedures might be necessary. But irrespective of what he brings to the University of Colorado in the coming days, it remains clear that he has a debt of gratitude to the institution. The doctors and medical professionals at the university seem to have taken the best possible care for him with their expertise and intervention.

