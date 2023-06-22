Why is Deion Sanders having emergency surgery? Pat McAfee delivers alarming update on Cowboys legend

Earlier this month, news broke out that Dallas Cowboys legend Deion Sanders could have his left foot amputated. He is now the head coach of the University of Colorado and he is being looked over by the university's health professionals.

He was experiencing problems with blood circulation in his left foot, which might require amputation. These are typically caused by blood clots that form in the veins, and according to the most recent update, Sanders will be undergoing emergency surgery tomorrow.

Pat McAfee broke the news about Sanders' surgery on his show, and here's what he said:

"Serious news, and we got it because we're incredibly lucky to have Adam Pacman Jones with us every single week. There is news coming out of Colorado about Coach Prime, Deion Sanders and I want to make sure I get this right. You were talking directly to him."

"A blood clot has been found in his groin and he has like emergency surgery happening tomorrow. Coach, come on now, we are pulling for you, coach, we are pulling for you. This comes after I think there was another surgery that was being talked about within the last couple of weeks."

A blood clot in the groin is quite different from the leg issues affecting Deion Sander's health, which is why emergency surgery is required. The entire football world is hoping for the best for Coach Prime.

You got this Coach Prime Deion Sanders is having emergency surgery tomorrow for a blood clot in his groin..You got this Coach Prime #PMSLive Deion Sanders is having emergency surgery tomorrow for a blood clot in his groin..You got this Coach Prime #PMSLive https://t.co/lZbeffvn8l

Deion Sanders is set to face a huge challenge in his first season with Colorado

Deion Sanders: Colorado Football Spring Game

Deion Sanders was heavily criticized for leaving Jackson State for Colorado, but the former Cowboys star didn't care about his critics as he is on a mission to bring the University of Colorado back to relevance.

He signed a five-year $29.5 million contract with them as the University knew what he brings to the table. The buildup to the season has been great for the University as Coach Prime brought some great players along with him, and hopefully, he will be able to get healthy soon.

