What disease does Deion Sanders have? Breaking Cowboys legend's health issues

Deion Sanders is facing the possibility of having his left foot amputated. The Dallas Cowboys legend was informed by his team of medical professionals at the University of Colorado of the risk he might be subjected to as a result of the recurring health issue.

"Prime Time" is experiencing blood circulation problems in his left foot. This is caused by blood clots in the veins of the leg which is hindering the normal flow of blood around the leg. In the medical term, this is known as Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT).

DVT refers to the medical condition that involves the formation of a blood clot within a deep vein, typically in areas such as the lower leg, thigh or pelvis. However, it is also possible for DVT to occur in alternative locations, including the arm.

Sanders has been diagnosed with three femoral arterial blood clots. The Colorado head coach has also developed compartment syndrome, a condition characterized by elevated pressure within his leg. This increased pressure led to restricted blood flow and swelling.

A long-term health condition for Sanders

Sanders has been dealing with this health condition for a long period of time. He went through nine different surgeries in 2021, which resulted in him losing two of his toes. This made him miss three games as Jackson State Tigers' head coach that season.

The two-time Super Bowl winner noted to his medical team recently that he feels pain on the left foot after wearing shoes for an extended period. In order to identify the cause of the pain experienced, medical professionals conducted an ultrasound.

The former Cowboys cornerback was subsequently informed by multiple doctors and vascular surgeons from the University of Colorado that failing to address the pain promptly could potentially lead to a condition necessitating amputation. He was also given some medical advice to follow.

Vascular surgeon Max Wohlauer has clarified that previously the blood pressure in his lower leg was equivalent to the blood pressure in his arm. However, currently, the blood pressure in his lower leg is approximately two-thirds of the blood pressure measured in his arm.

Does the condition affect Sanders’ coaching career?

While it looks like Sanders is going through a critical health condition, it doesn't appear that this will have an effect on his college football coaching career. The Colorado head coach had himself noted to his medical team to do the needful before the start of the upcoming season.

The Hall of Famer is beginning to build an incredible coaching career for himself in the world of college football. The Florida State alum was appointed the head coach of the Jackson State Tigers in 2020 and did brilliantly well in his three seasons with the football program.

After a disappointing 1-11 season in 2022, the Colorado Buffaloes brought in Sanders in December in a bid to change the tides of the program for the upcoming season. He dramatically saw the overhaul of the team's roster through the transfer portal in a bid to compete next season.

