Deion Sanders strikes Amazon deal for 'Coach Prime' series, keeps all the profits Colorado snubbed from the collaboration

NFL superstar Deion Sanders seems to be running the show at Colorado, both football- and business-wise. Sanders, who came in the offseason as the Buffaloes coach after a stint at Jackson State, just finished a deal with Amazon to renew his TV series Coach Prime.

It turns out, Sanders is keeping all of the proceeds from the show, with the University of Colorado not getting a dime, per a report from USA Today.

This is unusual, with universities always getting part of the proceeds from similar shows produced for Amazon and Netflix. A prime example of this is the show about the Michigan Wolverines and coach Harborough, with the University of Michigan netting 2.25 million dollars. The show was also produced for Amazon in 2017.

Deion Sanders: Football or showbizz?

Apparently, Sanders is putting all his efforts into the production of the series, with the USA Today piece stating that:

"The deal turns the athletic department into a part-time film production business on the side and says the producer, SMAC Productions, shall participate in weekly meetings about the project with the Colorado athletic director or his designees. In addition to these meetings, the producer is to “meaningfully consult” with CU staff about content of each episode of the series."

SMAC Productions is Sanders's company, which also happens to hold the representation contracts of Shedeur Sanders, Shilo Sanders, and Travis Hunter, all key players on the Buffaloes roster.

Taking into account that Shedeur and Shilo also happen to be Sanders's sons, one would be remiss not to ask if this form of "leadership" by him doesn't entail a bit of nepotism and kleptocracy.

When asked to comment on the school missing out on the deal and Deion Sanders getting all the earnings, university spokesman Steve Hurlbert said:

"The exposure of hiring Coach Prime has already paid dividends in the form of record-breaking ticket and merchandise sales, and we are confident the documentary will only increase these ‘Prime Effect’ impacts throughout the university."

Deion Sanders also left Barstool Sports, with him not coming back this season for their Pro Football Show.

While the reason given for his leaving was that he was "too busy" with his coaching responsibilities, which is more than reasonable, we bet his side gig as coach and producer of his own profitable show surely factored in the decision.

Deion Sanders and Colorado open the season against No. 17 and last year's finalist TCU, a definite trial by fire. Shedeur Sanders is expected to start at QB for Colorado, with him being named among the early favorites for the Heisman.