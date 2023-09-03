Deion Sanders defied the odds with Colorado's remarkable victory over TCU. The Week 1 win marked a new beginning for the Buffaloes after their 1-11 record last season. However, things did not just turn around for the program without a seismic shift. Sanders' bold move to introduce a host of new players and completely rebuild the roster faced criticism throughout.

Not only this, but the inclusion of players from JSU in the updated roster raised many eyebrows. These names included Travis Hunter and his son Shedeur Sanders. Sanders came down heavily upon the doubters in a post-game conference as the team delivered an outstanding start.

Deion Sanders Shuts Down Critics with Bold Post-Victory Statements

The naysayers were effectively dismissed by Sanders for not placing an iota of confidence in his abilities. Celebrating his victory, Sanders addressed the conference, saying:

“Ain’t none of ya’ll thought you were gonna be sitting up here.” He added, “Now what? Now what? Everybody quiet now. Now what?”

Sanders also faced a reporter who had specifically criticized his handling of the team. Not mincing any words, Sanders fired shots straightaway saying,

“What’s up, boss?” Sanders said. “Do you believe now? Hold on, hold on! … Oh no no no! I read through that bull-junk you wrote! I sifted through all that. Oh no, come on! Do you believe? You don’t believe. You just answered it. You don’t believe. Next question.”

Colorado recruits come in clutch against TCU Horned Frogs

Deion Sanders' team secured a stunning 45-42 victory against TCU Horned Frogs. Colorado's win over TCU was pulled by off by Shedeur Sanders, Dylan Edwards, and Travis Hunter, who played their parts to perfection.

Shedeur Sanders' notable addition as a QB was solidified by his school record of 510 passing yards and 4 touchdowns.

Travis Hunter's 11 receptions for 119 yards and a red zone interception outshone the opponents.

Dylan Edwards excelled as the compact tailback with five receptions for 135 yards. He secured three touchdowns, along with a rushing touchdown. Colorado Buffaloes have left an indelible mark on the start of the season and have got the country buzzing.