Create

“This man a clown” – Deion Sanders faces backlash after recruitment criteria clip goes viral

By Robert Gullo
Modified Feb 28, 2023 00:11 IST
New York Jets v Buffalo Bills
Deion Sanders interviewing Bruce Smith during New York Jets v Buffalo Bills

Hall of Fame cornerback Deion Sanders is now a college football head coach. He was hired by Jackson State in 2020. In three seasons, he compiled a 27-6 record.

He inked a deal with the Colorado Buffaloes on December 3, 2022, making him their newest head coach.

And now Colorado officially has hired Deion Sanders as its head coach. https://t.co/8An3gQ2iSN

Coaches have their own recruiting process, and Sanders recently opened up on Black Millionaires about how he recruits his players.

Sanders said:

"Quarterbacks are different. We want mother-father, dual parent. We want a kid to be 3.5 (GPA) and up, because we want them to be smart. Not bad decisions off the field, at all because he has to be a leader of men. There's so many different attributes in what we look for.
"Offensive lineman-defensive lineman the opposite. Single mama, trying to get it, he's on free lunch, I mean like I'm talking about just trying to make it he tryna rescue mama. Like mama barely made the flight."
Deion ain’t the only coach who think this way, sadly but it hurts more when coming from Black man. Another disappointing step in his journey. https://t.co/pXECQvdtd4

After Sanders' recruiting process clip was posted, fans criticized him, and he faced a lot of backlash. Many people thought what Sanders said was offensive.

Here's how fans reacted to Sanders' recruitment clip:

This man a clown. twitter.com/cwilliamson44/…
@CWilliamson44 The second-hand embarrassment I just got watching this…
YIKES twitter.com/cwilliamson44/…
This is embarrassing. Prime going crazy for the white man giggles. Sad. twitter.com/cwilliamson44/…
Thinking this way is absolutely harmful. Saying out loud is wild.Saying it to white men and getting juiced up while they laugh in the key of Black stereotypes??? On this land??? DURING BLACK HISTORY MONTH?!?That’s some *nasty* work, baby. twitter.com/cwilliamson44/…
The irony of this is, Deion himself was raised solely by his mother and grandmother. The notion that men raised by women aren’t “men” or aren’t “disciplined” is not only false but absurd. twitter.com/cwilliamson44/…
Corny..nothing funny at all about this smh twitter.com/CWilliamson44/…
This is neither funny nor true about men or our mothers. twitter.com/cwilliamson44/…
The only thing alarming about what he said is not even the white folks laughing in the video. It’s that my people, Black people, are defending it all in the name football.Like Deion has STANS and a hive that will defend everything he does. Any other coach would be fired for this twitter.com/cwilliamson44/…

Deion Sanders' other controversial statements

Cricket Celebration Bowl - Jackson State v NC Central
Cricket Celebration Bowl - Jackson State v NC Central

Following his recent comments, Sanders has been receiving more criticism.

Sanders has children with both of his ex-wives. His words are more baffling after realizing that his recruiting process would be biased against his own kids.

Analyst Bomani Jones criticized Sanders a few months ago for being a sellout for leaving Jackson State, an HBCU, for Colorado.

Jones said:

"Well, I wouldn't have come in the first place and said that God sent me here to fix HBCUs. And God decided that in the middle of it you were supposed to leave? It's like I've said, maybe God wants 10 percent of five mil and not 10 percent of 375 (thousand). If God could do math, I could understand why it is."

Jones added:

"He sold a dream and then walked out on the dream. People have a right to be critical of that. I also would have taken the job at Colorado. It's not a judgment of the fact that he took the job. But this is not in line with what he told us all these years."
Is @DeionSanders a sellout for leaving Jackson State?@bomani_jones: "I wouldn't have come in the first place and said God sent me here to fix HBCU's... he sold a dream and then walked out on the dream." https://t.co/DYQ2fI61bq

Deion Sanders certainly isn't getting any praise for his recent comments.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit Black Millionaires and H/T Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Windy Goodloe
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...