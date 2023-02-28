Hall of Fame cornerback Deion Sanders is now a college football head coach. He was hired by Jackson State in 2020. In three seasons, he compiled a 27-6 record.
He inked a deal with the Colorado Buffaloes on December 3, 2022, making him their newest head coach.
Coaches have their own recruiting process, and Sanders recently opened up on Black Millionaires about how he recruits his players.
Sanders said:
"Quarterbacks are different. We want mother-father, dual parent. We want a kid to be 3.5 (GPA) and up, because we want them to be smart. Not bad decisions off the field, at all because he has to be a leader of men. There's so many different attributes in what we look for.
"Offensive lineman-defensive lineman the opposite. Single mama, trying to get it, he's on free lunch, I mean like I'm talking about just trying to make it he tryna rescue mama. Like mama barely made the flight."
After Sanders' recruiting process clip was posted, fans criticized him, and he faced a lot of backlash. Many people thought what Sanders said was offensive.
Here's how fans reacted to Sanders' recruitment clip:
Deion Sanders' other controversial statements
Following his recent comments, Sanders has been receiving more criticism.
Sanders has children with both of his ex-wives. His words are more baffling after realizing that his recruiting process would be biased against his own kids.
Analyst Bomani Jones criticized Sanders a few months ago for being a sellout for leaving Jackson State, an HBCU, for Colorado.
Jones said:
"Well, I wouldn't have come in the first place and said that God sent me here to fix HBCUs. And God decided that in the middle of it you were supposed to leave? It's like I've said, maybe God wants 10 percent of five mil and not 10 percent of 375 (thousand). If God could do math, I could understand why it is."
Jones added:
"He sold a dream and then walked out on the dream. People have a right to be critical of that. I also would have taken the job at Colorado. It's not a judgment of the fact that he took the job. But this is not in line with what he told us all these years."
Deion Sanders certainly isn't getting any praise for his recent comments.
