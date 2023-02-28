Hall of Fame cornerback Deion Sanders is now a college football head coach. He was hired by Jackson State in 2020. In three seasons, he compiled a 27-6 record.

He inked a deal with the Colorado Buffaloes on December 3, 2022, making him their newest head coach.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter And now Colorado officially has hired Deion Sanders as its head coach. And now Colorado officially has hired Deion Sanders as its head coach. https://t.co/8An3gQ2iSN

Coaches have their own recruiting process, and Sanders recently opened up on Black Millionaires about how he recruits his players.

Sanders said:

"Quarterbacks are different. We want mother-father, dual parent. We want a kid to be 3.5 (GPA) and up, because we want them to be smart. Not bad decisions off the field, at all because he has to be a leader of men. There's so many different attributes in what we look for.

"Offensive lineman-defensive lineman the opposite. Single mama, trying to get it, he's on free lunch, I mean like I'm talking about just trying to make it he tryna rescue mama. Like mama barely made the flight."

Chris Williamson @CWilliamson44 Deion ain’t the only coach who think this way, sadly but it hurts more when coming from Black man. Another disappointing step in his journey. Deion ain’t the only coach who think this way, sadly but it hurts more when coming from Black man. Another disappointing step in his journey. https://t.co/pXECQvdtd4

After Sanders' recruiting process clip was posted, fans criticized him, and he faced a lot of backlash. Many people thought what Sanders said was offensive.

Here's how fans reacted to Sanders' recruitment clip:

Poet @poetscorneruk Chris Williamson @CWilliamson44 Deion ain’t the only coach who think this way, sadly but it hurts more when coming from Black man. Another disappointing step in his journey. Deion ain’t the only coach who think this way, sadly but it hurts more when coming from Black man. Another disappointing step in his journey. https://t.co/pXECQvdtd4 This man a clown. twitter.com/cwilliamson44/… This man a clown. twitter.com/cwilliamson44/…

UNTAMED PUSSY @twanggang_ Chris Williamson @CWilliamson44 Deion ain’t the only coach who think this way, sadly but it hurts more when coming from Black man. Another disappointing step in his journey. Deion ain’t the only coach who think this way, sadly but it hurts more when coming from Black man. Another disappointing step in his journey. https://t.co/pXECQvdtd4 YIKES twitter.com/cwilliamson44/… YIKES twitter.com/cwilliamson44/…

🇭🇹 @EasySunnySniper



Sad. Chris Williamson @CWilliamson44 Deion ain’t the only coach who think this way, sadly but it hurts more when coming from Black man. Another disappointing step in his journey. Deion ain’t the only coach who think this way, sadly but it hurts more when coming from Black man. Another disappointing step in his journey. https://t.co/pXECQvdtd4 This is embarrassing. Prime going crazy for the white man giggles.Sad. twitter.com/cwilliamson44/… This is embarrassing. Prime going crazy for the white man giggles. Sad. twitter.com/cwilliamson44/…

brittany packnett cunningham. @MsPackyetti



Saying out loud is wild.



Saying it to white men and getting juiced up while they laugh in the key of Black stereotypes??? On this land??? DURING BLACK HISTORY MONTH?!?



That’s some *nasty* work, baby. Chris Williamson @CWilliamson44 Deion ain’t the only coach who think this way, sadly but it hurts more when coming from Black man. Another disappointing step in his journey. Deion ain’t the only coach who think this way, sadly but it hurts more when coming from Black man. Another disappointing step in his journey. https://t.co/pXECQvdtd4 Thinking this way is absolutely harmful.Saying out loud is wild.Saying it to white men and getting juiced up while they laugh in the key of Black stereotypes??? On this land??? DURING BLACK HISTORY MONTH?!?That’s some *nasty* work, baby. twitter.com/cwilliamson44/… Thinking this way is absolutely harmful. Saying out loud is wild.Saying it to white men and getting juiced up while they laugh in the key of Black stereotypes??? On this land??? DURING BLACK HISTORY MONTH?!?That’s some *nasty* work, baby. twitter.com/cwilliamson44/…

kevikev @KevCoke6 Chris Williamson @CWilliamson44 Deion ain’t the only coach who think this way, sadly but it hurts more when coming from Black man. Another disappointing step in his journey. Deion ain’t the only coach who think this way, sadly but it hurts more when coming from Black man. Another disappointing step in his journey. https://t.co/pXECQvdtd4 The irony of this is, Deion himself was raised solely by his mother and grandmother. The notion that men raised by women aren’t “men” or aren’t “disciplined” is not only false but absurd. twitter.com/cwilliamson44/… The irony of this is, Deion himself was raised solely by his mother and grandmother. The notion that men raised by women aren’t “men” or aren’t “disciplined” is not only false but absurd. twitter.com/cwilliamson44/…

ZenMasterLs @zen_ls Chris Williamson @CWilliamson44 Deion ain’t the only coach who think this way, sadly but it hurts more when coming from Black man. Another disappointing step in his journey. Deion ain’t the only coach who think this way, sadly but it hurts more when coming from Black man. Another disappointing step in his journey. https://t.co/pXECQvdtd4 Corny..nothing funny at all about this smh twitter.com/CWilliamson44/… Corny..nothing funny at all about this smh twitter.com/CWilliamson44/…

Great Value GoJo @GVGojo

Like Deion has STANS and a hive that will defend everything he does. Any other coach would be fired for this Chris Williamson @CWilliamson44 Deion ain’t the only coach who think this way, sadly but it hurts more when coming from Black man. Another disappointing step in his journey. Deion ain’t the only coach who think this way, sadly but it hurts more when coming from Black man. Another disappointing step in his journey. https://t.co/pXECQvdtd4 The only thing alarming about what he said is not even the white folks laughing in the video. It’s that my people, Black people, are defending it all in the name football.Like Deion has STANS and a hive that will defend everything he does. Any other coach would be fired for this twitter.com/cwilliamson44/… The only thing alarming about what he said is not even the white folks laughing in the video. It’s that my people, Black people, are defending it all in the name football.Like Deion has STANS and a hive that will defend everything he does. Any other coach would be fired for this twitter.com/cwilliamson44/…

Deion Sanders' other controversial statements

Cricket Celebration Bowl - Jackson State v NC Central

Following his recent comments, Sanders has been receiving more criticism.

Sanders has children with both of his ex-wives. His words are more baffling after realizing that his recruiting process would be biased against his own kids.

Analyst Bomani Jones criticized Sanders a few months ago for being a sellout for leaving Jackson State, an HBCU, for Colorado.

Jones said:

"Well, I wouldn't have come in the first place and said that God sent me here to fix HBCUs. And God decided that in the middle of it you were supposed to leave? It's like I've said, maybe God wants 10 percent of five mil and not 10 percent of 375 (thousand). If God could do math, I could understand why it is."

Jones added:

"He sold a dream and then walked out on the dream. People have a right to be critical of that. I also would have taken the job at Colorado. It's not a judgment of the fact that he took the job. But this is not in line with what he told us all these years."

Joanna Preston @JoPrestonTV



: "I wouldn't have come in the first place and said God sent me here to fix HBCU's... he sold a dream and then walked out on the dream." Is @DeionSanders a sellout for leaving Jackson State? @bomani_jones : "I wouldn't have come in the first place and said God sent me here to fix HBCU's... he sold a dream and then walked out on the dream." Is @DeionSanders a sellout for leaving Jackson State?@bomani_jones: "I wouldn't have come in the first place and said God sent me here to fix HBCU's... he sold a dream and then walked out on the dream." https://t.co/DYQ2fI61bq

Deion Sanders certainly isn't getting any praise for his recent comments.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit Black Millionaires and H/T Sportskeeda.

Poll : 0 votes