Deion Sanders recently took to Twitter to criticize NFL teams following the 2023 NFL Draft for their lack of HBCU picks. Isaiah Bolden, one of Sanders' wide receivers when he served as the head coach for Jackson State University, was the only HBCU player drafted this year. He was selected by the New England Patriots with the 245th overall pick.
Coach Prime said that the other 31 teams, besides the Patriots, should be ashamed of themselves for ignoring HBCU players in the 2023 NFL Draft. One major issue that some fans took with his stance is that they felt it was hypocritical due to his Jackson State departure this year.
Deion Sanders was recently hired by the University of Colorado to take over as their head coach ahead of the 2023 college football season. He officially left the HBCU for a Pac-12 team in the NCAA's top football division. Many fans responded on Twitter, taking issue with the hypocrisy of standing up for HBCU's, while at the same time leaving one behind for a coaching promotion.
Deion Sanders joined the University of Colorado on a massive five-year contract worth $29.5 million, not including incentives and bonuses built into the deal. Many frustrated fans pointed out that if he cared as much about the HBCU as he claims, then he wouldn't have left Jackson State the first time he received an offer from a bigger college football program.
Why did Colorado hire Deion Sanders as their head coach?
A few factors likely played into Colorado's decision to lure Deion Sanders away from Jackson State with a massive contract offer. Name recognition is one of them. Coach Prime generated a ton of attention for the Tigers during his time as their head coach. He also landed some of the top recruits coming out of high school, something that has historically been an issue for HBCUs.
Colorado is hoping that his success in this department translates over to its program. The Buffaloes have also had a hard time landing top recruits, as many often choose to join historically dominant college football programs. Coach Prime could potentially help them change that.
In addition to bringing his name, Sanders also carries an impressive head coaching record as well. Jackson State was his first-ever collegiate coaching job and he found success immediately. He posted an outstanding 27-6 career record with two conference titles in three years.
The Buffaloes have posted a winning record just twice in their 12 years since joining the Pac-12. They are hoping that Sanders can help them become a more competitive program, as he did with the Tigers.
Master Your Draft Strategy With Our Free and Easy-to-Use Mock Draft Simulator