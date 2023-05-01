Deion Sanders recently took to Twitter to criticize NFL teams following the 2023 NFL Draft for their lack of HBCU picks. Isaiah Bolden, one of Sanders' wide receivers when he served as the head coach for Jackson State University, was the only HBCU player drafted this year. He was selected by the New England Patriots with the 245th overall pick.

COACH PRIME @DeionSanders So proud is you @isaiahbolden23 You deserved to be drafted much higher but I'm truly proud of u. I know how much u want this. I'm ashamed of the 31 other @nfl teams that couldn't find draft value in ALL of the talented HBCU players & we had 3 more draft worthy players at JSU. So proud is you @isaiahbolden23 You deserved to be drafted much higher but I'm truly proud of u. I know how much u want this. I'm ashamed of the 31 other @nfl teams that couldn't find draft value in ALL of the talented HBCU players & we had 3 more draft worthy players at JSU. https://t.co/BfEm3zIGPH

Coach Prime said that the other 31 teams, besides the Patriots, should be ashamed of themselves for ignoring HBCU players in the 2023 NFL Draft. One major issue that some fans took with his stance is that they felt it was hypocritical due to his Jackson State departure this year.

Deion Sanders was recently hired by the University of Colorado to take over as their head coach ahead of the 2023 college football season. He officially left the HBCU for a Pac-12 team in the NCAA's top football division. Many fans responded on Twitter, taking issue with the hypocrisy of standing up for HBCU's, while at the same time leaving one behind for a coaching promotion.

Greg Tyler @GTylerII COACH PRIME @DeionSanders So proud is you @isaiahbolden23 You deserved to be drafted much higher but I'm truly proud of u. I know how much u want this. I'm ashamed of the 31 other @nfl teams that couldn't find draft value in ALL of the talented HBCU players & we had 3 more draft worthy players at JSU. So proud is you @isaiahbolden23 You deserved to be drafted much higher but I'm truly proud of u. I know how much u want this. I'm ashamed of the 31 other @nfl teams that couldn't find draft value in ALL of the talented HBCU players & we had 3 more draft worthy players at JSU. https://t.co/BfEm3zIGPH Didn’t you leave an HBCU to coach a bigger program? Kinda sound like a hypocrite. twitter.com/deionsanders/s… Didn’t you leave an HBCU to coach a bigger program? Kinda sound like a hypocrite. twitter.com/deionsanders/s…

Charlie 🇺🇸 @Charlie2one6 @DeionSanders @isaiahbolden23 @NFL 🤬 Sir - you need to be quiet on this! The whole fake preacher used car salesman routine is played out! you when to a school with .03% a black students! Stop the shenanigans 🤡🤡🤡 @DeionSanders @isaiahbolden23 @NFL 🤬 Sir - you need to be quiet on this! The whole fake preacher used car salesman routine is played out! you when to a school with .03% a black students! Stop the shenanigans 🤡🤡🤡

myNameismyName @TrueAlphaGod @DeionSanders @isaiahbolden23 @NFL Do you really care tho? Because if you would have stayed at JSU through the draft I am sure things would have been different. Perception is reality, when you left so did the visibility that you created. What you were doing for HBCU sports was bigger than yourself, but everyone… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… @DeionSanders @isaiahbolden23 @NFL Do you really care tho? Because if you would have stayed at JSU through the draft I am sure things would have been different. Perception is reality, when you left so did the visibility that you created. What you were doing for HBCU sports was bigger than yourself, but everyone… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

Unconventionally Conventional @UnconConven @DeionSanders @isaiahbolden23 @NFL Interesting commentary from a guy who left an HBCU to go to a bad program in a Power 5 conference to get to a higher level of talent. No top HS recruits go to HBCUs. A couple will develop. But at no greater rate than FCS schools who have very few players drafted, too. @DeionSanders @isaiahbolden23 @NFL Interesting commentary from a guy who left an HBCU to go to a bad program in a Power 5 conference to get to a higher level of talent. No top HS recruits go to HBCUs. A couple will develop. But at no greater rate than FCS schools who have very few players drafted, too.

TP @TylerPinter12 @DeionSanders @isaiahbolden23 @NFL Something tells me if you don’t bolt for Colorado all three would have been drafted. Teams were drafting kickers in the 4th round, they couldn’t of been that good 🤔 @DeionSanders @isaiahbolden23 @NFL Something tells me if you don’t bolt for Colorado all three would have been drafted. Teams were drafting kickers in the 4th round, they couldn’t of been that good 🤔

ArkansasDawg @arkansas_dawg @DeionSanders @isaiahbolden23 @NFL HBCU’s are not high caliber schools… yes they are talented players, but nfl wants players from high level schools that play higher level competition. And prime left an Hbcu that he “loved” so much for the first offer he got at a BIGGER program lol @DeionSanders @isaiahbolden23 @NFL HBCU’s are not high caliber schools… yes they are talented players, but nfl wants players from high level schools that play higher level competition. And prime left an Hbcu that he “loved” so much for the first offer he got at a BIGGER program lol

Mr Magnum @MrMAGnum17 @DeionSanders @isaiahbolden23 @NFL Prime finally gets eyes on HBCUs and immediately leaves, then has the gall to be “ashamed” teams aren’t finding those players worth it. If he did he wouldn’t have left @DeionSanders @isaiahbolden23 @NFL Prime finally gets eyes on HBCUs and immediately leaves, then has the gall to be “ashamed” teams aren’t finding those players worth it. If he did he wouldn’t have left

Mitch @freetyme100 @DeionSanders @isaiahbolden23 @NFL Coach when you left HBCU land we all knew this was going to happen. You are the only one with enough clout to help the NFL shift their resources and broaden their scope to effectively evaluate HBCU athletes. @DeionSanders @isaiahbolden23 @NFL Coach when you left HBCU land we all knew this was going to happen. You are the only one with enough clout to help the NFL shift their resources and broaden their scope to effectively evaluate HBCU athletes.

Jeff Rey @JeffRey01915 @DeionSanders @isaiahbolden23 @NFL A draft where 29 of 31 1st round picks were of color, in a league where 70% of the players are black, we hear this from a coach that just left a small HBCU to be more relevant in larger program. @DeionSanders @isaiahbolden23 @NFL A draft where 29 of 31 1st round picks were of color, in a league where 70% of the players are black, we hear this from a coach that just left a small HBCU to be more relevant in larger program.

Deion Sanders joined the University of Colorado on a massive five-year contract worth $29.5 million, not including incentives and bonuses built into the deal. Many frustrated fans pointed out that if he cared as much about the HBCU as he claims, then he wouldn't have left Jackson State the first time he received an offer from a bigger college football program.

Why did Colorado hire Deion Sanders as their head coach?

Deion Sanders

A few factors likely played into Colorado's decision to lure Deion Sanders away from Jackson State with a massive contract offer. Name recognition is one of them. Coach Prime generated a ton of attention for the Tigers during his time as their head coach. He also landed some of the top recruits coming out of high school, something that has historically been an issue for HBCUs.

Colorado is hoping that his success in this department translates over to its program. The Buffaloes have also had a hard time landing top recruits, as many often choose to join historically dominant college football programs. Coach Prime could potentially help them change that.

In addition to bringing his name, Sanders also carries an impressive head coaching record as well. Jackson State was his first-ever collegiate coaching job and he found success immediately. He posted an outstanding 27-6 career record with two conference titles in three years.

The Buffaloes have posted a winning record just twice in their 12 years since joining the Pac-12. They are hoping that Sanders can help them become a more competitive program, as he did with the Tigers.

