"We keep the receipts": Deion Sanders fires back at critics as Shedeur-led Colorado stun TCU in Coach Prime's debut

Coach Prime and the Colorado Buffaloes have a long road ahead in Year 1, but they got off on the right foot Saturday. The Buffs' opening game was on the road against the runner-up to last year's national championship: the 17th-ranked TCU Horned Frogs.

In an entertaining back-and-forth contest that kept fans on the edge of their seats, Coach Prime's Colorado Buffaloes wound up with a 45-42 victory to match the program's win total from 2022. Deion Sanders' son Shedeur was the Buffs quarterback against TCU and had an excellent game.

After the matchup, Coach Prime discussed the feeling of winning as a Power Five coach with his son under center. He even mentioned that he is keeping tabs on the haters.

"Man, this is a blessing. Everybody, Buff Nation, who supported us, and all the hood that had my back. I thank y'all. God, this is good. We told you we was coming. You thought we were joking? Guess what, we keep the receipts," Deion Sanders told FOX Sports after the game.

While this is one of the biggest wins in the program's history, there is work to do before crowning contenders for the national championship. However, this is definitely something to celebrate for the Buffaloes staff and program as a whole.

Does the opening game change the projection of Coach Prime and the Colorado Buffaloes?

When Coach Prime signed on the dotted line to become the next coach of the Colorado Buffaloes, things immediately changed. They went from a 1-11 team last season to the most transfers in college football history to change the look and feel of the team. While people were skeptical about how they would come out of the gates, things looked great after one week.

His son, quarterback Shedeur Sanders, finished 38-of-47 for a program-record 510 yards with four passing touchdowns. Wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter finished with 11 receptions for 119 yards, as well as snagging an interception. Things are definitely trending in the right direction.

Coach Prime knows the defensive side of the football and will correct things on that side, but with an offense that can produce 45 points, they may not need too much to win games.

Colorado has a tough start to the Pac-12 conference games, with Oregon and USC being the first two, but things change dramatically. Sanders and Hunter proved they can play at this level and do well.

The expectations for the program should be high as they can realistically be in contention for the Pac-12 championship in Year 1, similar to what Brian Kelly did in the Southeastern Conference last season with the LSU Tigers.