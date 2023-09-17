Shedeur Sanders NFL draft projection: How high will Deion Sanders' son go? Draft stock explored

One of the more interesting names in college football in terms of the upcoming NFL draft is Colorado Buffaloes quarterback junior Shedeur Sanders. He has gotten off to an incredible start to the regular season in his first year in a Power Five program after transferring from Jackson State in the offseason.

Sanders has one of the most accurate passes in college football, and in a draft class that can have anywhere from four to seven quarterbacks taken in the first round, he has made himself a household name, and not just because of his father.

Shedeur Sanders has proven to be an accurate passer, as he is 69-of-89 (77.5 completion percentage) for 903 yards with six touchdowns and zero interceptions through his first two games.

He has the pedigree of being a top player, and having Deion Sanders, one of the best athletes of all-time, as your father never hurts.

Sanders has incredible playmaking abilities and shows command on the field to be a leader of a franchise. He can easily be a top-10 pick right now in the 2024 NFL draft, as there are going to be a lot of teams looking for a quarterback and Sanders is a box office star.

What are college football pundits thinking about Shedeur Sanders' draft stock?

There seem to be a lot of people in the industry who are loving what Shedeur Sanders has done. The person who seems to have the highest opinion of him is Pat McAfee, who has him as a top pick.

McAfee stated the top three picks should all be quarterbacks, with USC's Caleb Williams and North Carolina's Drake Maye being the only two ahead of Sanders. On Thursday's edition of The Pat McAfee Show, he explained why he likes Shedeur Sanders so much.

"Any time you can get a legacy player, any time you can get somebody who knows what it’s like to be a professional athlete, knows what the NFL is like, probably knows a lot of people in a lot of buildings since he was a little kid, the expectation, how to operate, everything that’s coming, it’s like, this dude is unstoppable." H/T Saturday out West

There are other prognosticators who are also high on Sanders, such as NFL analyst Mel Kiper Jr. He is not as bullish as McAfee is but still believes Sanders will be selected in the first round of the 2024 NFL draft.

"Shedeur Sanders, to me, right now is a guaranteed high first-round pick. I think when you look at the way he's played at Colorado, in this Sean Lewis offense, the accuracy has been unbelievable.

"He was at 68 percent at Jackson State those two years. He's at 77.5 (percent). Hasn't thrown an interception. ... He throws a great ball. He's unflappable. He looks like he is in control at all times." H/t On3

People are in love with the play of Shedeur Sanders, and it will be interesting to see how he does in the 10 remaining regular season games plus a potential postseason game.