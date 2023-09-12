Renowned NFL analyst Mel Kiper Jr. predicts Shedeur Sanders as a guaranteed 'high first-round" pick in 2024 NFL draft class

Colorado Buffaloes quarterback junior Shedeur Sanders has been one of the best performers this college football season. People have been noticing as he soars up draft boards for the 2024 NFL draft.

One notable name in the industry, ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr., has been impressed. While appearing on the "Monday Blitz," the draft analyst had glowing remarks for Sanders:

"Shedeur Sanders, to me, right now is a guaranteed high first-round pick. I think when you look at the way he's played at Colorado, in this Sean Lewis offense, the accuracy has been unbelievable.

"He was at 68 percent at Jackson State those two years. He's at 77.5 (percent). Hasn't thrown an interception. ... He throws a great ball. He's unflappable. He looks like he is in control at all times." H/t On3

People had a lot of questions entering this season as it was the first year he was in a Power Five conference. With some incredible weapons who have come through the NCAA transfer portal, it is incredible to see what Shedeur Sanders, and the entire Colorado program, can do this season as the Buffs have been exceeding expectations.

Can Shedeur Sanders lead the Colorado Buffaloes to a College Football Playoff berth?

Quarterback Shedeur Sanders has been one of the most impressive players in the entire country. Through his first two games, he is 69 of 89 (77.5%) for 903 passing yards with six touchdowns to zero interceptions. He also has rushed for a touchdown as well. Heading into Week 3, CU is ranked 18th and takes on the Colorado State Rams.

The Pac-12 has been one of the best this season with eight teams inside the AP Poll Top 25. The Buffaloes have been impressive with wins over the TCU Horned Frogs and Nebraska Cornhuskers. Although things could get tough on coach Deion Sanders, CU could climb as high as the top 10, but to expect them to be in the top four seems too much too soon.

The Colorado Buffaloes can continue to surprise the public and sportsbooks with their play but as they enter Pac-12 Conference play, things can be a little difficult to play here. The Buffaloes schedule seems to get a lot more difficult and Shedeur Sanders has the opportunity to continue turning heads.

