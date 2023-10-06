"He plans to come back to streaming" - Adin Ross gives update on Fousey's return, says latter will get Kick deal "for sure"

Adin Ross provided an update on Yousef "Fousey's" return to the internet during a livestream on October 6, 2023. For context, Fousey has been on a hiatus since August 23, 2023, when the police detained him following a manic episode. Four days later (on August 27), the streamer updated the community from a mental health facility, claiming he could not leave until he received clearance from authorities.

Earlier today, Adin Ross shed light on Fousey's well-being, claiming he sounded "really happy." Sharing more details into the matter, the Florida native said:

"The Fousey update I can give you guys is - he is... he's still coming back. He's coming back and he sounds really, really happy and really enlightened. I have an update about; I already told you guys about his mental health yesterday and the day before. It's great. But, he will be back and he plans to come back to streaming, straight into it, bro!"

Adin Ross also claimed that Fousey's livestreaming contract with Kick was "locked in on paper":

"We're going to get him that Kick deal, for sure, locked in on the paper. And, the update I can give you guys is this - Eddie is fully backing him. Eddie actually hit me up about it, which is why we've got in contact with Fousey recently."

The 22-year-old added that Kick co-founder Ed "Eddie" Craven was ensuring Fousey was "taken care of":

"Eddie wants to be all part of making sure he recovers the best way possible. Supporting him in everything. Making sure he comes back with whatever he wants. Coming back to, basically, you know, him feeling this is a home. If he wants a proper production video coming back, Eddie said he's got him. That type of stuff. We'll make sure at Kick that we've got him. Eddie's got Fousey for real, though. Eddie's going to make sure Fousey's taken care of."

"Would Twitch ever do some s**t like that?" - Adin Ross discusses men's mental health after giving an update on Fousey's potential return

Adin Ross continued the conversation by talking about men's mental health. He seemingly threw shade at Twitch by saying:

"Chat, would Twitch ever do some s**t like that, bro? You know, mental health is the most important thing and men's mental health is never spoken about, right? We don't ever talk about men's mental health. But when somebody has a mental breakdown on live(stream), right, a creator on the platform - Eddie could've simply said, 'F**k this guy. We're getting him out of here. We don't want to deal about it.' Eddie wants to work with him!"

Timestamp: 00:23:50

Adin Ross then claimed that Fousey would return to livestreaming "sooner" than fans had anticipated. He also hinted at a possible collaboration, saying:

"He's coming back very soon, bro. Sooner than everyone thinks, honestly. I think we're going to do something, me and him, on his day back. I was talking to his team about it. We're going to do something... the day he comes back, it's going to be him and I. We'll see who else comes. But I think we're going to do something really special."

In addition to Adin Ross, professional boxer and influencer Jake Paul discussed Fousey's situation on his podcast. On September 8, 2023, he claimed to have contacted the content creator. However, his efforts were futile. Jake Paul went on to say that Fousey needed to "reset" himself.