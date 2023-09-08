"He ran before he walked" - Jake Paul discusses Fousey's situation, claims to have contacted streamer, but his efforts were futile

On the latest episode of his podcast, internet influencer Jake Paul shared his thoughts on the situation surrounding controversial personality Yousef "Fousey." For those unaware, on August 23, 2023, Fousey was detained by police after experiencing a manic episode and believing that his life was in danger. He eventually lashed out at the cops, saying:

"You guys are dumb as f**k, man! You guys are literally dumb as f**k! Hey, record this. Security! Come in here, now! Yo, for my protection! Come in here! He can't come in? Y'all are f**ked! I'm suing all y'all! My life is in danger and you arrest a Palestinian Muslim who's viral?"

Paul expressed his desire not to discuss the situation on a public platform. However, he later disclosed that he had contacted Fousey, adding that his efforts were futile.

The professional boxer said on the BS w/ Jake Paul podcast:

"I just think everyone needs to, like, continue to uplift him. And, I think he ran... before he walked. It's kind of, like, a 180 degree. Like - life switch where, like, one moment you're in rehab and the next moment, you're like, the top streamer in the world."

"I'm going to speak to him at some point" - Jake Paul talks about Fousey and his recent antics

The discussion started at the 36-minute mark of the podcast when one of the hosts asked Jake Paul to comment on the Fousey situation. The YouTube responded:

"I don't really want to talk about it, to be honest. Like... it's just not my stuff to talk about publicly. And, I just hope; I know he's in another facility right now. And, I've been trying to contact him, to no avail."

Paul then suggested that people should "uplift" the 33-year-old personality. He added that he intended to contact Fousey "at some point."

Timestamp: 36:20

Paul said:

"I'm going to speak to him, you know, at some point here, when the time is right. When he's available to speak to. And hopefully, give him some guidance."

Paul added that Fousey needed to "reset" himself:

"He needs just, like, surround himself with a group of friends and, like, get away for a second and reset."

Netizens react to the YouTuber's take on Fousey's situation

Drama Alert's clip featuring Jake Paul's comments has received quite a lot of attention on X (formerly Twitter). Here's what netizens commented:

On August 27, 2023, Fousey updated the community from a mental institution. He claimed he couldn't leave the premises until he received clearance from the authorities. The Kick streamer claimed that he was being "drugged every day."