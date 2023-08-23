Fousey slaps N3on and uses homophobic slur in a heated argument, later assaults popular YouTuber Jack Doherty

Yousef "Fousey" has gone viral yet again after getting into physical altercations with Kick streamer Rangesh "N3on" and YouTuber Jack Doherty. For those unaware, the controversial internet personality is currently hosting a subathon, and things took a turn for the worse on the 12th day when he got embroiled in a heated argument with N3on and Doherty.

After N3on claimed that Fousey was "far" from being a "perfect" person and made fun of his denture, the latter lost his cool and slapped the former. He also used a homophobic slur and said:

"I think I'm perfect. I think I'm not perfect? I just prayed and I asked him for forgiveness on my shortcomings and sins. Respect your f**king elders and get the f**k out of my house! I don't give a f**k about your content or the Island Boys. If you want, you can go and f**king s**k their d**ks. Let them f**k you! You f**king f***ot!"

The altercation did not end there, as Fousey yelled at N3on again and hurled something at him. Asserting that the content creator was not being "humble," the 33-year-old demanded that he leave his home, saying:

"You're not humble! You be humble by showing how humble you are. By inviting a f**king stranger to your house and say, 'Eat my f**king food,' before I took a bite. You f**king b**ch! (The streamer throws something at N3on) I'm serious! This isn't a bit! I'm serious! Get out of my house! Get out of my house, you called me a dumba*s. Get out of my house! I'm sending your manager right now. Get the f**k out of my house, N3on!"

"I slapped the dog s**t out of you!" - Fousey slaps and assaults YouTuber Jack Doherty on livestream, fans react

Later that day, while N3on was boxing the Island Boys, Jack Doherty made some remarks about Fousey, referring to him as a "beta." The Twitch and Kick personality was visibly upset and splashed a bottle of water on the YouTuber's face.

In response, Doherty said:

"Yo, you're a b**ch! You're a little b**ch! He doesn't even have his Kick money yet. You're f**king... imagine being 33 years old and f**king - get me some water bottles. Give me some f**king..."

After the social media star splashed water in retaliation, Fousey slapped him. He then said:

"I slapped the dog s**t out of you. I slapped the dog s**t of you! I slapped you, dog! Five fingers to the face!"

As mentioned earlier, the streamer's clips, in which he assaulted N3on and Jack Doherty, have gone viral on Twitter, with hundreds of netizens weighing in. Here's what they had to say:

This isn't the first time Fousey had an altercation with N3on. On August 22, 2023, the streamer appeared as a guest on Adin Ross' livestream and went sneaker shopping in Miami. Things got heated when he got into a physical and verbal fight with N3on, with both of them calling each other names.