"This fight is going to be insane" - MrBeast's hint about boxing Logan Paul at Musk vs Zuck event leaves fans in a frenzy

On August 22, 2023, YouTube sensation Jimmy "MrBeast" took to Twitter to reveal that he has been training with internet influencer Logan Paul. He claimed to have been preparing for the highly-anticipated brawl between billionaires Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg. For those unaware, the entrepreneurs' boxing match has been a hot topic of discussion since earlier this year.

Back in June 2023, UFC president Dana White claimed that Musk and Zuckerberg were "absolutely dead serious" about the bout. He stated:

"This would be the biggest fight ever in the history of the world, bigger than anything that's ever been done, It would break all pay-per-view records. This would be the biggest fight ever in the history of the world, bigger than anything that's ever been done."

Speculation about the event reached new heights when Elon Musk announced that his boxing match against Mark Zuckerberg would be livestreamed on X (formerly Twitter). The 52-year-old also stated that the proceeds will be donated to a veterans' charity:

"Zuck v Musk fight will be live-streamed on X. All proceeds will go to charity for veterans."

Earlier today, MrBeast hinted at boxing Logan Paul as an undercard. He wrote:

"Training for the Elon Musk vs Zuckerberg undercard."

As expected, the update went viral on the social media platform, with Twitter user @howieazy commenting:

"This fight is going to be insane."

Online community reacts to MrBeast claiming to be boxing Logan Paul at Musk vs Zuck event

MrBeast's recent tweet has drawn in over 1,800 reactions. Some thought the YouTuber facing Logan Paul in the boxing ring would be "crazy":

Others took the opportunity to call out Paul and asked MrBeast to inquire whether there was "any chance" the influencer would reimburse CryptoZoo victims:

"Any chance of telling Logan to refund the CryptoZoo holders in between rounds?"

Prominent YouTuber and Raw Talk podcast host Bradley Martyn also commented, saying:

Twitter user @GermanLetsPlay voiced their displeasure with the Kansas native collaborating with Logan Paul. They remarked:

"Why are you giving this unempathetic scammer so much attention?"

Meanwhile, another community member predicted Elon Musk's victory over Mark Zuckerberg:

Here are some more pertinent fan reactions:

Logan Paul also tweeted about his boxing training session with MrBeast. However, he limited the number of people who could respond to the social media update.

MrBeast is one of the most popular YouTube personalities, with over 178 million subscribers. He is also a well-known philanthropist, having recently helped renovate and stock a South African orphanage with food supplies.