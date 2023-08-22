"The face of a broken man" - Logan Paul training with MrBeast in preparation for Dillon Danis boxing match raises questions from fans

Logan Paul is set to enter the boxing ring for the first time in more than two years when he faces Dillon Danis in an exhibition match on October 14th. The social media personality shared an image of himself alongside YouTuber Mr. Beast following a training session, simply captioning the post:

"Good rounds with @MrBeast"

Check out the photo of Logan Paul and Mr. Beast below:

Fans used the photos as an opportunity to troll Paul, who has hardly responded to a barrage of social media attacks from Danis. @FollowPb claimed:

"logan looks traumatized"

They also shared a screenshot of a zoom-in on Paul's face in a subsequent tweet, adding:

"the face of a broken man"

@wrstkid claimed that Paul is receiving YouTube lessons to compete with his brother, Jake Paul:

"giving him YouTube lessons to become better than Jake Paul at YouTube 😂"

@combatsbadboys claimed:

"Looks like Logan is taking his training very seriously"

@lukethekid questioned Paul's appearance:

"Why does Logan look like a cut out?"

@mysillyX tagged Dillon Danis to question if he knows of any connection between Mr. Beast and Paul's fiancee:

"Is @MrBeast on the Nina train too?? @dillondanis any scoop?"

@cryptojersey80 compared Paul to his brother while labeling Logan as a coward:

"Why is Logan have his comment section turned off like a coward. Jake would never do such a cowardly thing"

@Thollywood999 compared the promotional strategies of Paul and Danis:

"Continues the Mickey Mouse promotional game. Dillon has gone rated r villain and Logan is with Mr. beast"

Check out the best fan reactions below:

Logan Paul accuses Dillon Danis of telling multiple lies

Logan Paul recently shared a photo to Twitter, claiming that he has started his training camp ahead of his bout with Dillon Danis. The mixed martial artist responded by accusing his opponent of taking steroids, stating:

"It makes sense why you turned down Olympic-style drug testing. You juice head, all that muscle mass – you'll gas in that ring."

Paul, who has not responded to much of Danis' comments, which have largely centered around his fiancee, responded by accusing the Bellator fighter of lying throughout the build-up, tweeting:

"You lied about this. You lied about wanting to go 8 rounds. You lied about the cease & desist. You lied about saving my life in NYC. You lied about being a real fighter."

Check out the back-and-forth between Logan Paul and Dillon Danis below:

Paul has not commented on Danis' posts about his fiancee. The two fighters will meet face-to-face at the event's first press conference on Tuesday.