"Another masterclass in marketing?" - Coffeezilla confronts Logan Paul about his "promise" of refunding $1.8 million to CryptoZoo victims

On June 29, 2023, YouTube investigator Stephen "Coffeezilla" took to Twitter to confront internet influencer Logan Paul. It all started when the latter revealed that a recent incident during a meet and greet where fans threw bottles of Prime at him and KSI was just a marketing stunt to promote the beverage brand. Logan Paul referred to the media as "dummies," claiming that they had a "field day" covering the incident. He added that it resulted in millions of "free impressions" on social media.
In response, Coffeezilla inquired about his plans regarding the "promise" he made of refunding $1.8 million to the victims of his controversial cryptocurrency project, CryptoZoo. His tweet reads:
"Hey Logan, was promising $1.8 million in refunds to CryptoZoo victims, and 6 months later not paying "another masterclass in marketing?" Asking for all the people who got scammed by you and the criminals you hired."
For those unaware, Logan Paul was embroiled in a massive drama when Coffeezilla exposed CryptoZoo in a three-part series on YouTube. After receiving backlash from the online community for his initial response, Paul issued an apology, claiming that he was working on a "three-step plan" to help those affected.
The second step stated that the YouTuber would launch a program to compensate those who invested in CryptoZoo:
"Essentially you're going to be able to burn your base egg or your base animal for the mint price. Which was 0.1 Eth or the equivalent in BNB. I am personally committing a thousand Eth to this, which is about $1.3 million right now, for players who want to get out."
However, Logan Paul has not shared any updates on the plan he announced on January 14, 2023, to reimburse the investors and complete the project.
On June 29, Paul surprised the internet by revealing that a recent incident in which fans threw Prime bottles at him and KSI was staged. Coffeezilla took the opportunity to confront him about the "promise" he made about repaying the CryptoZoo victims $1.8 million.
Earlier today (June 30, 2023), Coffeezilla shared another update, revealing that the professional boxer had blocked him on Twitter after he called him out.