"This is not even funny" - Fans raise concern as KSI and Logan Paul get pelted with Prime bottles in Copenhagen

During their meet-and-greet event in Copenhagen, YouTubers JJ "KSI" and Logan Paul, bottles of Prime, their own hydration drink brand, were unexpectedly pelted in their direction. This spurred considerable argument on Twitter after clips of the incident were shared. Although the spectacle seemed to lack ill intentions, with fans enthusiastically cheering, Twitter users recognized the potential hazards of hurling the items towards them.

One user raised their concern by sharing:

"Na this is not even funny if ur a fan and doing that ur just being disrespectful"

Why did fans throw Prime bottles at KSI and Logan Paul?

Since launching their hydration drinks brand, Prime, KSI and Logan Paul have witnessed a continuous rise in their stock value. Initially limited to the United States and Canada, the availability of Prime has now expanded to major cities in Europe.

The duo recently announced their upcoming tour in major European cities, which include Munich (June 24), Barcelona (June 25), Copenhagen (June 27), and Oslo (June 27). However, during their third stop in Copenhagen, the event ended when security guards had to escort the YouTubers out due to fans throwing bottles at them.

KSI NEWS @ksinews_ Prime has been thrown on KSI & Logan Paul by fans in Copenhagen Prime has been thrown on KSI & Logan Paul by fans in Copenhagen🇩🇰 😅https://t.co/VqD0sMe7T5

There has been no indication of any provocation or the fans turning into a mob during the incident. The entire episode seems to have been intended as a joke, with those involved, including KSI and Logan Paul, visibly laughing about it, as seen in the video below:

Although neither YouTuber has spoken against the incident, the charade carried potential dangers, especially if any of the bottles had struck a vulnerable part of their bodies.

What did the community say?

Fans, particularly on Twitter, were perplexed by the sight, as such actions could potentially cause injuries to those at the scene. Here are some notable responses under the clip:

loganyacheebo @logan_hallam @ksinews_ Well Copenhagen ain’t getting on the tour list again @ksinews_ Well Copenhagen ain’t getting on the tour list again

HollyWood @Paintheman @ksinews_ Are they fans or haters I’m confused if your a fan why you throwing bottles @ksinews_ Are they fans or haters I’m confused if your a fan why you throwing bottles

💰Internetcash💰 @patternrtrader @ksinews_ These types of people are legit clowns @ksinews_ These types of people are legit clowns

Sebastian @Sebasti01713066 @ksinews_ As a dane, i Can confirm. This is the most danish thing ever, just a bit of banter. I think they know it too! @ksinews_ As a dane, i Can confirm. This is the most danish thing ever, just a bit of banter. I think they know it too!

Speaking about Prime, Spanish giants FC Barcelona has reportedly chosen the company as their energy drink sponsor for the upcoming season (2023/24). If reports are confirmed, the team will follow in the footsteps of Premier League side Arsenal FC, which Prime also sponsors.

