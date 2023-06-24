"Prime Barca is here", "Turning into Arsenal" - Fans react as Logan Paul and KSI's 'PRIME' reportedly set to become Barcelona's energy drink sponsor

Barcelona are reportedly set to follow Arsenal in making social media megastars Logan Paul and KSI's 'PRIME' their energy drink sponsor.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Barca are set to enter a partnership with Paul and KSI that sees PRIME become the La Liga giants' official hydration drink. The duo are making waves in the football world.

PRIME is already the official hydration drink of Arsenal, with the bottle displayed in front of manager Mikel Arteta during press conferences. The Blaugrana are joining the Premier League giants in their partnership with the YouTubers. They reportedly want to reach a younger audience.

The hydration drink has become hugely successful for Paul and KSI with fans clamoring to get their hands on it. There have been viral videos of supermarkets being full of children trying to buy the drink.

PRIME's main flavors include Strawberry Watermelon, Ice Pop, Blue Raspberry, Tropical Punch, and Lemon Lime. Barcelona fans will hope that the partnership with the internet sensations is a lucky charm.

However, that wasn't the case for Arsenal after their agreement with PRIME was announced last July. The Gunners mounted a title challenge but fell five points short of eventual champions Manchester City.

One fan cracked a joke when reacting to the news:

"Thats not what the fans meant when they said they want prime barca back."

Another fan alluded to the Catalan giants' following the north London giants in their deal with the social media megastars:

"Barca turning into Arsenal."

Here's how Twitter reacted to Paul and KSI's agreement with Barcelona:

CentreGoals. @centregoals | NEW: Hydration drink ‘PRIME’ owned by KSI and Logan Paul, will become FC Barcelona's new energy drink sponsor.



[@ffpolo] | NEW: Hydration drink ‘PRIME’ owned by KSI and Logan Paul, will become FC Barcelona's new energy drink sponsor. 🚨🚨| NEW: Hydration drink ‘PRIME’ owned by KSI and Logan Paul, will become FC Barcelona's new energy drink sponsor. [@ffpolo] https://t.co/kRHomfFp7v

CentreGoals. @centregoals | Logan Paul and KSI (founders of ‘PRIME’) are on their way to Barcelona as they are reportedly set to become FC Barcelona’s new energy drink sponsor 🥤 twitter.com/i/web/status/1… | Logan Paul and KSI (founders of ‘PRIME’) are on their way to Barcelona as they are reportedly set to become FC Barcelona’s new energy drink sponsor 🚨🚨| Logan Paul and KSI (founders of ‘PRIME’) are on their way to Barcelona as they are reportedly set to become FC Barcelona’s new energy drink sponsor 👀🥤 twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/JWCXMbe0vT

Rengod 🔴⚪️ @Reng000d @centregoals @ffpolo thats not what the fans meant when they said they want prime barca back @centregoals @ffpolo thats not what the fans meant when they said they want prime barca back 😭😭

Trey @AVFCTrey @centregoals @ffpolo They will BOTTLE the league next season just like Arsenal did. @centregoals @ffpolo They will BOTTLE the league next season just like Arsenal did.

Arsenal and Barcelona set to clash in a pre-season friendly

SoFi Stadium will host the friendly between the two European heavyweights.

Arsenal and Barcelona will meet in a pre-season friendly at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on July 26. It is part of the Soccer Champions Tour that both clubs are taking part in.

The Gunners' sporting director Edu commented on the fixture. He told the club's official website that its a great opportunity to prepare for the upcoming campaign:

“Our match against Barcelona in Los Angeles is another great opportunity for Mikel and our men’s first-team squad to prepare for the exciting new season."

Barca have got the better of the north Londoners in their nine European clashes to date. They have won six games while the Premier League giants have won just once.

Other teams that are taking place in the Soccer Champions Tour include Real Madrid, AC Milan, Juventus, and Manchester United. It will be intriguing to see whether or not Paul and KSI attend the game at the LA Rams' SoFi Stadium.

Poll : 0 votes