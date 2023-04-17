"Remember when Nate Diaz saw KSI at Mis**ts 4?" - Jake Paul deletes controversial tweet after receiving backlash

On April 17, YouTuber and boxer Jake Paul found himself in murky waters after he tweeted a controversial joke that was criticized for being racially motivated. In the now-deleted tweet, he posted a video of Nate Diaz walking into an arena, gesturing to hit a black man who flinched and spilled his drink. Jake then implied that the man was KSI. He captioned it:
"Remember when Nate Diaz saw KSI at Mis**ts 4?"
The joke did not land well with many people, who criticized Jake for perpetuating racist stereotypes. Jake has not yet responded to the criticism he has received.
Jake Paul under fire for alleged racism following controversial Tweet targeting KSI
Jake Paul is facing criticism for his latest tweet, which some people believe perpetuates the idea that KSI can be interchangeable with any black man. Adding to the backlash is the fact that Jake himself had criticized KSI just days earlier for his own racial controversy involving South Asians.
For those who are unaware, KSI faced backlash for using the derogatory term "P*ki" during one of the Sidemen Sundays videos. Following this, Jake Paul took to Twitter to criticize the YouTuber, stating that he is too old for such behavior. He wrote:
Today, many have pointed out the irony of Jake's previous criticism of KSI's use of a derogatory term, following Jake's own recent tweet that appeared to have racial connotations.
Mams Taylor, KSI's manager, has called out Jake and labeled him a "hypocrite" in response to his recent tweet:
"Hypocrite, fraud and coward…what do you expect!"
KSI is yet to speak about the tweet. However, considering he is presently off social media, it is unlikely he will respond anytime soon.
Here's what rest of community said
Although Jake deleted the controversial tweet, many people had already taken screenshots of it, spreading it online. As a result, Jake faced significant criticism from individuals who called him out for promoting racial stereotypes and insensitivity. Here are some reactions:
However, not everyone found it offensive:
Both Jake and KSI are set to return to the boxing ring. The former will take on American MMA Nate Diaz in August, while the UK-born YouTuber will fight Joe Fournier (businessman and professional boxer) in May 2023.
