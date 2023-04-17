"Remember when Nate Diaz saw KSI at Mis**ts 4?" - Jake Paul deletes controversial tweet after receiving backlash

On April 17, YouTuber and boxer Jake Paul found himself in murky waters after he tweeted a controversial joke that was criticized for being racially motivated. In the now-deleted tweet, he posted a video of Nate Diaz walking into an arena, gesturing to hit a black man who flinched and spilled his drink. Jake then implied that the man was KSI. He captioned it:

"Remember when Nate Diaz saw KSI at Mis**ts 4?"

The joke did not land well with many people, who criticized Jake for perpetuating racist stereotypes. Jake has not yet responded to the criticism he has received.

KSI NEWS @ksinews_ Jake Paul deletes Tweet aimed at KSI after Racism Backlash…

Jake Paul under fire for alleged racism following controversial Tweet targeting KSI

Jake Paul is facing criticism for his latest tweet, which some people believe perpetuates the idea that KSI can be interchangeable with any black man. Adding to the backlash is the fact that Jake himself had criticized KSI just days earlier for his own racial controversy involving South Asians.

For those who are unaware, KSI faced backlash for using the derogatory term "P*ki" during one of the Sidemen Sundays videos. Following this, Jake Paul took to Twitter to criticize the YouTuber, stating that he is too old for such behavior. He wrote:

Jake calls out KSI (Image via Twitter)

Today, many have pointed out the irony of Jake's previous criticism of KSI's use of a derogatory term, following Jake's own recent tweet that appeared to have racial connotations.

Marjan Ambroze ✆ @MarjanAmbroze Jake Paul thought he was slick tweeting then deleting this racist tweet at KSI

Mams Taylor, KSI's manager, has called out Jake and labeled him a "hypocrite" in response to his recent tweet:

"Hypocrite, fraud and coward…what do you expect!"

Proper Loud Music @MamsTaylor Kristian Sturt @Kristian_Sturt



Meet with Black community leaders, get with the right charities and give back.



Implying all people who are black look the same is disgusting.



Hypocrite, fraud and coward…what do you expect!

KSI is yet to speak about the tweet. However, considering he is presently off social media, it is unlikely he will respond anytime soon.

Here's what rest of community said

Although Jake deleted the controversial tweet, many people had already taken screenshots of it, spreading it online. As a result, Jake faced significant criticism from individuals who called him out for promoting racial stereotypes and insensitivity. Here are some reactions:

Kristian Sturt @Kristian_Sturt



Meet with Black community leaders, get with the right charities and give back.



Implying all people who are black look the same is disgusting.



Hey @jakepaul, Meet with Black community leaders, get with the right charities and give back. Implying all people who are black look the same is disgusting. I look forward to seeing your apology and subsequent retribution path.

Sami Dayal @DayalSami @ksinews_ The thing is that's not even that bad but considering how much everyone went for jjs throat over something just a minor and now suddenly everyone is silent about this just shows that there's some clear as day double standards going on

However, not everyone found it offensive:

anorxite @anorxite4 @ksinews_ Y'all scream "racism" so much that the word doesn't mean anything anymore when someone actually is racist...

Both Jake and KSI are set to return to the boxing ring. The former will take on American MMA Nate Diaz in August, while the UK-born YouTuber will fight Joe Fournier (businessman and professional boxer) in May 2023.

