"30-year-old pr*ck": Jake Paul slams KSI for using racial slur in new Sidemen video, vows to exact revenge

KSI has landed in hot waters after recent controversy over a racial slur in the new Sidemen video, and Jake Paul has publicly slammed the British boxer and media personality for offending the South Asian community. Calling the apology fake, Paul went on to criticize KSI for not taking things seriously and asked him to do more than take a break from social media to train for the upcoming Misfits Boxing Series. The former tweeted:

"Fake guy with fake apologies every other week. I hope you take this more serious than taking a break off social media so you can focus on training..."

Jake Paul also pointed out that he should meet with activists and do a charitable drive aimed at benefitting British South Asians rather than apologize before labeling the Sidemen member a "pr*ck" for using such language at the age of 30.

The tweet has gained a lot of traction (Image via @jakepau/Twitter)

The problem child also promised to knock him out at their next match "on behalf of all South Asians":

"Meet with British South Asian community leaders, get with the right charities and give back. I made my own mistakes in my early 20s but we are too old for this behavior. I look forward to knocking you the f*ck out on behalf of all South Asians around the world. You 30 year old pr*ck."

Why is Jake Paul calling out KSI?

In a recent YouTube video for Sidemen where the group was playing a game show, the YouTube star turned boxer KSI said the word "Paki" which has ruffled quite a few feathers on the internet. British actor and media personality Ghulam "Guz" Khan called the YouTuber an immature fool for using such language and laughing about it.

Guz Khan @GuzKhanOfficial @KSI You’re an immature fool. You’re very lucky it’s Ramadan as well. Make it a matter of urgency that you never say anything like this again. And let your giggling little friends in that video know they’re not off the hook either. @KSI You’re an immature fool. You’re very lucky it’s Ramadan as well. Make it a matter of urgency that you never say anything like this again. And let your giggling little friends in that video know they’re not off the hook either.

The video was taken down from YouTube as apologies from both Sidemen and the YouTuber sparked outrage on social media. Both their statements accepted full responsibility for using the racial slur in the video and promised to do better in the future.

Here's a relevant part of Sidemen's press release:

"We have reflected on this incident both collectively and individually and are truly ashamed that we let ourselves and you guys down this way."

Here is KSI's tweet that Jake Paul and others have responded to:

ksi @KSI



I’ve always said to my audience that they shouldn’t worship me or put me on a pedestal because I’m human. Im not… I wanna apologise for saying a racial slur in a recent Sidemen video. There’s no excuse, no matter the circumstances, I shouldn’t have said it and I’m sorry.I’ve always said to my audience that they shouldn’t worship me or put me on a pedestal because I’m human. Im not… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… I wanna apologise for saying a racial slur in a recent Sidemen video. There’s no excuse, no matter the circumstances, I shouldn’t have said it and I’m sorry. I’ve always said to my audience that they shouldn’t worship me or put me on a pedestal because I’m human. Im not… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

Similar to his group, he also apologized to the community and accepted his wrongdoing, and went further, saying his audience should not worship him before announcing a break from social media:

"I’ve always said to my audience that they shouldn’t worship me or put me on a pedestal because I’m human. Im not perfect, I’m gonna mess up in life, and lately I’ve been messing up a lot. So I’ve decided I’m gonna just take a break from social media for a while."

Twitter reactions to Jake Paul's tweet

Twitter had a mixed reaction to the tweet, calling out the racial slur, with some pointing out his own past use of racist humor in videos. Here are some social media reactions after Jake Paul tweeted at KSI:

Karan Sethi @karansethi042 @jakepaul Jake and Logan are going to get into a beef over KSI soon. Surely. @jakepaul Jake and Logan are going to get into a beef over KSI soon. Surely.

𝐕𝔦𝔫 🇳🇱 @vinrmfc @jakepaul You said the N-word so many times what about you meeting with the Black community? And what about your r*pe scandal? How much money did you give to that Tiktokker? @jakepaul You said the N-word so many times what about you meeting with the Black community? And what about your r*pe scandal? How much money did you give to that Tiktokker?

AJ #AYX @AST_ute @jakepaul Jake did you meet with south asian community leaders when you called a young kid a terrorist? Genuine question and kudos if you did @jakepaul Jake did you meet with south asian community leaders when you called a young kid a terrorist? Genuine question and kudos if you did

✧✪✟ @a25fw @jakepaul Ok Jake I’m backing you on this one my bro @jakepaul Ok Jake I’m backing you on this one my bro

KSI and Jake Paul have been beefing for some time now, so the interaction is not that out of place. The Problem Child described the YouTuber's recent Misfits Boxing match promotion as "insecure."

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes