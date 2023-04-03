What did KSI say? Streamer apologizes for using racial slur in new Sidemen video

On April 3, 2023, YouTube star Olajide "JJ," popularly known as "KSI," apologized on Twitter for using a racial slur in a recent Sidemen video. The content creator stated that there was "no excuse" and that he should not have said the word.

KSI went on to say that his fans should not worship him or put him on a pedestal. The address concluded with him announcing that he was taking a break from social media "for a while."

I’ve always said to my audience that they shouldn’t worship me or put me on a pedestal because I’m human. Im not… I wanna apologise for saying a racial slur in a recent Sidemen video. There’s no excuse, no matter the circumstances, I shouldn’t have said it and I’m sorry.I’ve always said to my audience that they shouldn’t worship me or put me on a pedestal because I’m human. Im not… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… I wanna apologise for saying a racial slur in a recent Sidemen video. There’s no excuse, no matter the circumstances, I shouldn’t have said it and I’m sorry. I’ve always said to my audience that they shouldn’t worship me or put me on a pedestal because I’m human. Im not… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

The YouTuber's tweet further went on to say:

"Im not perfect, I’m gonna mess up in life, and lately I’ve been messing up a lot. So I’ve decided I’m gonna just take a break from social media for a while."

Exploring what KSI said in the recent Sidemen video that elicited backlash from the community

KSI was heard saying the word "Paki" in the now-deleted Sidemen Sunday Countdown video. Joshua "Zerkaa," Ethan "Behzinga," and other members of the group burst out laughing after hearing the 29-year-old personality say this.

In a snippet from the video, JJ said:

"All right... look. We need points. All right? I don't mean this maliciously, but the word is *bleep*. *Bleep*. I'm sorry. We need points. I don't... guys, come on!"

During the gameshow, Simon "Miniminter" was seen holding a dictionary and responding to the streamer's answer by saying:

"I'm looking. Pakistani is in the dictionary. Sadly, it's not (the right answer). As I said, if you convince me, it's a real word."

KSI responded by claiming that there were "quite a few videos" that he could "talk about." When Vikram "Vikkstar123" heard this, he remarked:

"JJ, stop thinking."

"This could change the vibe of the Sidemen a little" - Online community reacts to the streamer's social media address

The YouTuber's apology went viral on Twitter, attracting over 23.4k likes and more than 1,940 fan reactions in just an hour. Twitter user @karansethi042's response drew a lot of attention, in which they stated:

Karan Sethi @karansethi042 @KSI This could change the vibe of the sidemen a little I feel. @KSI This could change the vibe of the sidemen a little I feel.

Several community members wanted to know what JJ said in the now-deleted Sidemen video:

Fans provided context by commenting:

SakaRai @AzureZAh @HuddeAlajmi @samcox988 @KSI He said the shortened word for Pakistani the first 4 letters @HuddeAlajmi @samcox988 @KSI He said the shortened word for Pakistani the first 4 letters

$carecrow @scares_crow Kini🇵🇭🇮🇳 @lcfckini Nah @ksi you’re not funny man you cannot say “P*ki” in any context



These lot will do anything for content🙄 Nah @ksi you’re not funny man you cannot say “P*ki” in any contextThese lot will do anything for content🙄https://t.co/qrotwIkobr @KSI What if someone said the N word 🤡 twitter.com/lcfckini/statu… @KSI What if someone said the N word 🤡 twitter.com/lcfckini/statu…

Here are some more relevant reactions:

Prabh Sandhu @PrabhhSandhu @KSI Take time to reflect and focus on the upcoming boxing match brother… everyone goes through lows and highs @KSI Take time to reflect and focus on the upcoming boxing match brother… everyone goes through lows and highs

Jason- JOYCONBOYZFOREVER - STAND WITH UKRAINE 🇺🇦 @itshornyjason

ppl mess up in life KSI so for me personally i forgive u @KSI 10x better apology than Logan Paulppl mess up in life KSI so for me personally i forgive u @KSI 10x better apology than Logan Paulppl mess up in life KSI so for me personally i forgive u

CɅP | キャプテン @RealYungCapo @KSI Got a little check from WWE, now wants to take a break from social media 🤡 @KSI Got a little check from WWE, now wants to take a break from social media 🤡

smile2jannah @smile2jannah @KSI That’s appreciated bro, but we don’t have to be ‘lowered from a pedestal’ or ‘not a role model’ to avoid clear racial slurs. That’s an L for sure. @KSI That’s appreciated bro, but we don’t have to be ‘lowered from a pedestal’ or ‘not a role model’ to avoid clear racial slurs. That’s an L for sure.

Liam @liam_burgan

You lot aren’t just in the public eye, your audience are young adults and probably younger, apologies for this isn’t enough.

How did that make it to YouTube? @KSI The fact that all of the sidemen laughed, and that it somehow made it through editing is completely scandalous.You lot aren’t just in the public eye, your audience are young adults and probably younger, apologies for this isn’t enough.How did that make it to YouTube? @KSI The fact that all of the sidemen laughed, and that it somehow made it through editing is completely scandalous.You lot aren’t just in the public eye, your audience are young adults and probably younger, apologies for this isn’t enough.How did that make it to YouTube?

KSI is a popular British content creator who joined YouTube in 2009. His channel has since grown to 24.1 million subscribers and 5.9 billion video views. Additionally, he is also an entrepreneur, rapper, professional boxer, and philanthropist.

