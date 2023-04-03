What did KSI say? Streamer apologizes for using racial slur in new Sidemen video

On April 3, 2023, YouTube star Olajide "JJ," popularly known as "KSI," apologized on Twitter for using a racial slur in a recent Sidemen video. The content creator stated that there was "no excuse" and that he should not have said the word.
KSI went on to say that his fans should not worship him or put him on a pedestal. The address concluded with him announcing that he was taking a break from social media "for a while."
The YouTuber's tweet further went on to say:
"Im not perfect, I’m gonna mess up in life, and lately I’ve been messing up a lot. So I’ve decided I’m gonna just take a break from social media for a while."
Exploring what KSI said in the recent Sidemen video that elicited backlash from the community
KSI was heard saying the word "Paki" in the now-deleted Sidemen Sunday Countdown video. Joshua "Zerkaa," Ethan "Behzinga," and other members of the group burst out laughing after hearing the 29-year-old personality say this.
In a snippet from the video, JJ said:
"All right... look. We need points. All right? I don't mean this maliciously, but the word is *bleep*. *Bleep*. I'm sorry. We need points. I don't... guys, come on!"
During the gameshow, Simon "Miniminter" was seen holding a dictionary and responding to the streamer's answer by saying:
"I'm looking. Pakistani is in the dictionary. Sadly, it's not (the right answer). As I said, if you convince me, it's a real word."
KSI responded by claiming that there were "quite a few videos" that he could "talk about." When Vikram "Vikkstar123" heard this, he remarked:
"JJ, stop thinking."
"This could change the vibe of the Sidemen a little" - Online community reacts to the streamer's social media address
The YouTuber's apology went viral on Twitter, attracting over 23.4k likes and more than 1,940 fan reactions in just an hour. Twitter user @karansethi042's response drew a lot of attention, in which they stated:
Several community members wanted to know what JJ said in the now-deleted Sidemen video:
Fans provided context by commenting:
Here are some more relevant reactions:
KSI is a popular British content creator who joined YouTube in 2009. His channel has since grown to 24.1 million subscribers and 5.9 billion video views. Additionally, he is also an entrepreneur, rapper, professional boxer, and philanthropist.
