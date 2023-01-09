Miniminter confirms Sidemen's collaboration with Beta Squad, fans react

Sidemen member and Twitch streamer Simon "Miniminter" has given a major update regarding the much-awaited collaboration with Beta Squad. Sidemen are already among the fastest-growing and most popular groups on YouTube. While Beta Squad is relatively lesser known, they have established a core group of fans within the UK.

For the uninitiated, the Beta Squad consists of five creators, including Amin "Chunkz," Niko Omilana, Ayaanle "Aj Shabeel," Sharmarke "Sharky," and Kenneth "King Kenny." Presently, they have a main channel that has garnered over 5 million subscribers.

Confirming the collaboration between the two groups, Miniminter went on to say that they had already chalked out a filming date in January.

"We're filming one" - Miniminter confirms making a video with Beta Squad

Sidemen member Miniminter took to his Twitch stream to finally give a tentative date for a possible collaboration between the Sidemen and the Beta Squad. Twelve members are to be expected between the two groups, indicating that the video will be worth the wait. Speaking on the collaboration, Miniminter said:

"We're filming one...this month, hopefully. But the thing is, as we said right, I was talking to Aj and Niko, and I was basically saying like, 'We keep trying to build up this collab in our head, that's gonna be like the best video in the world and we're like let's do this, it's not good enough, this, it's not good enough'."

He continued,

"We all live in the UK, it's not like anyone has to fly over and do anything or whatever. We need to just film something. We can always film another one in two months."

After a viewer pitched in the idea of creating a hide-and-seek video with the Beta Squad, Miniminter responded by saying,

"Yeah, we should've done a hide-and-seek. The fact that we haven't even done a hide-and-seek with them is mad. So yeah, we will have a video with them. Recorded soon anyway, I don't know when it is actually out, so yeah. I think it is out this month."

Fans remain hopeful for the upcoming collab

Fans have been calling for a collaboration between the two for a long time. Although members of both groups have been featured in each other's videos, a full-fledged partnership is yet to be recorded. Here are some of the relevant reactions to the latest update:

the99ice @the99ice @sidemenupdated @Sidemen @betasquad5 Aj x Tobi x Vik x Bazingha this many short ppl in one place, what could probably go wrong @sidemenupdated @Sidemen @betasquad5 Aj x Tobi x Vik x Bazingha this many short ppl in one place, what could probably go wrong https://t.co/lsv6lZuvM8

JYD @JYD2O2O @sidemenupdated @Sidemen @betasquad5 massive W but we also still waiting on the TGF collab as well @sidemenupdated @Sidemen @betasquad5 massive W but we also still waiting on the TGF collab as well

Sidemen was the second most-watched YouTube channel in the UK after MrBeast in 2022. To read more about the ranks, click here.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes