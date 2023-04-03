"These lot will do anything for content": KSI being canceled for saying racial slur in new deleted video

Popular UK-based YouTuber, rapper, and boxer JJ "KSI" has found himself facing a heap of online backlash after he was found guilty of using the word "P*ki" in the latest Sidemen Sunday video that was uploaded yesterday (April 2, 2023). For those unaware, the word "P*ki" has historically been deemed racist against South Asians (especially in the UK).
The controversial clip quickly went viral as the online community called out KSI for his actions. Shortly after, the YouTuber issued an apology through his official Twitter account. Furthermore, the Sidemen have deleted the video. Speaking about the incident, one Twitter user remarked:
"Nah @ksi you’re not funny man you cannot say “P*ki” in any context. These lot will do anything for content."
KSI issues apology following the internet criticizing him
After the latest Sidemen Sunday video, KSI faced severe backlash from the online community. However, JJ took responsibility for his actions and issued an apology on Twitter, acknowledging his mistake and expressing regret for his use of the derogatory term.
He then urged his fans not to put him on a pedestal, acknowledging that he's human and is susceptible to making mistakes. His tweet reads:
"I wanna apologise for saying a racial slur in a recent Sidemen video. There’s no excuse, no matter the circumstances, I shouldn’t have said it and I’m sorry. I’ve always said to my audience that they shouldn’t worship me or put me on a pedestal because I’m human. Im not perfect, I’m gonna mess up in life, and lately, I’ve been messing up a lot."
KSI further stated that due to his recent mistakes, he would be taking an indefinite break from social media:
"I’ve decided I’m gonna just take a break from social media for a while."
One of JJ's earlier tweets referenced his recent conflict with Wade Plemons, a fellow YouTuber and former Misfits Boxing employee. His criticism of Plemons was considered unwarranted, and as a result, JJ apologized in March this year.
Fans aren't happy with the latest Sidemen Sunday video
Since the release of the video, the online community has taken to Twitter to express their disapproval of KSI's recent actions. Troopz, a football YouTuber and recurring member of AFTV, expressed his disappointment with JJ as well as the rest of the Sidemen crew, who expressed amusement at the joke at the time:
Another verified user (@smile2jannah) provided a poignant reaction to the controversy, stating that individuals who don't find JJ's use of this derogatory term offensive have likely never experienced systemic racism:
"You haven't had to live through that (racist words) being sprayed at you. Not even spoken or shouted at, sprayed at you in the way that it happened to our parents and grandparents."
Here are some other notable reactions:
According to the online community, casual racism remains a significant problem in today's society, and JJ's actions have opened up a broader conversation about this issue:
Furthermore, the other Sidemen crew members are also facing scrutiny as they laughed at his words in the video. As of now, none of the other six members of the British YouTuber group have commented on the situation.
