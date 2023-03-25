"I messed up completely" - KSI squashes beef with Wade Plem after criticism

JJ "KSI" has apologized to his fellow YouTuber Wade Plemons on Twitter, towards whom he has been caustic lately. For context, Wade had remarked that Jake Paul's rematch against Tommy Fury could earn more than JJ's fight against him. Seemingly offended by the comments, JJ made a series of scathing tweets. He posted an apology soon after, but fans found it insincere.

JJ has since posted a second apology on Twitter, clarifying that it had all been a misunderstanding. He wrote:

"Talked to Wade, and this time I’m actually sorry. Legit this whole thing has just been a big misunderstanding...I messed up completely."

"Talked to Wade, and this time I'm actually sorry. Legit this whole thing has just been a big misunderstanding."



We both want the same thing, success for everyone in the influencer boxing scene.



"We both want the same thing, success for everyone in the influencer boxing scene. Wade is a good guy. I messed up completely, my bad man"

"Mams Taylor is a manipulator" - Fans call out KSI's manager for instigating beef with Wade Plem

Following the beef between KSI and Wade Plem, KSI's manager Mams Taylor dismissed Plem from hosting Misfits Boxing events. The move resulted in the latter seeking new opportunities, and he has since signed on to work with the Professional Fighters League (PFL).

It remains unclear whether Wade Plem will return to JJ's Misfits Boxing following his dismissal by Mams Taylor. The latter apologized around the same time JJ made his initial apology, but has not spoken about the situation since then.

JJ's second apology was accepted by Wade himself, who wrote:

"JJ you’re a real one for the call man, genuinely.. I appreciate you reaching out."

Wade Plem @WadePlem



"JJ you're a real one for the call man, genuinely.. I appreciate you reaching out. And you're right, this scene deserves us ALL working toward it's success"

Fans were critical of Mams Taylor's role as an instigator in the drama. A boxing-related Twitter page stated in the replies that Mams had "abused" his powers. They wrote:

YouTube Boxing 🥊 @Youtube_Boxing_



Mams Taylor is a manipulator who’s abused his powers multiple times as CEO of Misfits.



JJ you need to do what’s right and fire Mams.



#FireMams twitter.com/youtube_boxing… YouTube Boxing 🥊 @Youtube_Boxing_



KSI needs to do the whole YouTube Boxing scene a favour and fire Mams.



Here's a thread on many reasons why Mams is a shit manager,glad everyone is seeing his true colours



A boxing-related Twitter page stated in the replies that Mams had "abused" his powers. They wrote:

"If KSI had a good manager none of this would've happened. Mams Taylor is a manipulator who's abused his powers multiple times as CEO of Misfits. JJ you need to do what's right and fire Mams."

The same user had earlier written a tweet calling out Mams for his supposed unprofessionalism:

YouTube Boxing 🥊 @Youtube_Boxing_



KSI needs to do the whole YouTube Boxing scene a favour and fire Mams.



Here's a thread on many reasons why Mams is a shit manager,glad everyone is seeing his true colours



The same user had earlier written a tweet calling out Mams for his supposed unprofessionalism:

"Mams Taylor is the most unprofessional manager in the whole YouTube Boxing scene. KSI needs to do the whole YouTube Boxing scene a favour and fire Mams. Here's a thread on many reasons why Mams is a shit manager, glad everyone is seeing his true colours"

Another user suggested that JJ express his regret with actions rather than words:

Another user suggested that JJ express his regret with actions rather than words:

"Actions speak louder than words pal"

Prior to the second apology, Wade had uploaded a response video stating that JJ had lied. That video garnered a lot of support for Wade, prompting the latter to address the situation. One fan, however, was still not impressed:

Lord Ron 🦀 @Rxn_605



One fan, however, was still not impressed:

"PR team going strong. Bash a guy -> receive fans criticism -> apology -> bash him again -> he drops a video -> apology"

JJ's tweet also receive some positive responses, especially from creators. Former Twitch streamer Jidon "JiDion" wrote:

Popular Chelsea fan Astrid Wett, who also featured in a Misfits Boxing card, replied:

Some still remained skeptical though:

Some still remained skeptical though:

"I feel like you're only saying this to save face but fair play ig"

JJ's Misfits Boxing Series 006 is scheduled to take place in April. However, it is uncertain if Wade will be presenting the show despite accepting the apology.

