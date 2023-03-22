KSI apologizes to YouTuber Wade Plemons after calling latter "c*nt" online

UK-based YouTuber and boxer JJ "KSI" issued a public apology to fellow creator Wade Plemons (known as The W.A.D.E Concept on YouTube), after the former made some begrudging remarks.

For context, Wade made a video opining on how a possible re-match between Jake Paul and Tommy Fury could outsell the former vs KSI. Expressing bitterness towards the statement, JJ took to his socials to berate Wade.

The reaction generated a lot of criticism towards JJ, who later apologized to the American in private and over Twitter. He wrote:

"I’m sorry for my tweets. It was way out of character. We’ve already spoken privately but I wanted to publicly apologise too @WadePlem"

What did KSI say to Wade Plem?

Wade was on the receiving end of verbal attacks by KSI as well as Mams Taylor, JJ's manager. The duo were clearly not pleased with Wade Plem downplaying the English YouTuber's possible match against Jake.

JJ went on to post a flurry of tweets that were later deleted. In the tweets, the 29-year-old called out Wade for playing on both sides (alluding to Wade's employment in JJ's Misfits Boxing events) and "trying to please everyone."

Additionally, he was critical of fellow YouTuber Sharmarke "Sharky" for inviting Wade to his "box" during an Arsenal Football match.

It's worth noting that JJ was not the only one who apologized to Wade. JJ's manager Mams took to his Twitter account to issue a similar statement. He wrote:

"I apologized to Wade for allowing my emotions and passion to take over by firing him on Spaces. That wasn’t cool and I’m sorry I did that."

It's unclear, however, if Wade will be reinstated to Misfits Boxing as a presenter. The next Misfits event is set to take place on April 21.

What did the internet think about the drama?

While JJ has a big fan base, many recognized that his actions were unwarranted and childish. Seeing the YouTuber apologize to Wade garnered several reactions from both fans and creators:

The long-awaited match between Jake Paul and JJ is yet to be finalized. Recently, both JJ and Mams tweeted regarding their contract negotiations and intentions to "livestream" the entire conversation. To read more about it, click here.

