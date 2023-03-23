KSI opens up about recent beef with YouTuber Wade Plem, showcases private messages

UK-based YouTuber and boxer JJ "KSI" revealed the private messages he sent to Wade Plemons (known as The W.A.D.E Concept on YouTube), after their brief yet heated conflict online.

For those unaware, the latter had said that a possible rematch between Jake Paul and Tommy Fury could outsell KSI vs. Jake Paul. This didn't sit well with the English YouTuber who lambasted Wade online, calling him a "c*nt."

He has, however, apologized both privately and publicly since. In the latest Sidecast episode (Sidemen's podcast), JJ read out the message he had sent and reflected on the beef.

ksi @KSI I’m sorry for my tweets. It was way out of character. We’ve already spoken privately but I wanted to publicly apologise too @WadePlem I’m sorry for my tweets. It was way out of character. We’ve already spoken privately but I wanted to publicly apologise too @WadePlem

"I just don't feel comfortable talking to you" - KSI's private message to Wade Plem

The English influencer took to Sidemen's podcast (Sidecast) to shed light on the recent beef with Wade Plems over Twitter. He said:

"It's a free society, you can say what you want, do what you want, that's cool. But I'm allowed to hate on it as well, I'm allowed to not like his opinion."

He explained:

"The reason why I was like, 'he's two-faced,' is because, behind the scenes, he's there like, 'this stage team idea - brilliant, I love it,' and online he's there like 'not sure about this, don't think it's a good idea,' I'm like, 'Bro, one minute you saying you like it in private and in public you saying what the public wants to hear'. So with Wade, he just wants to constantly be on the good side."

JJ revealed what he sent to Wade following the beef:

"I've told Mams (KSI's manager) about firing you, I think that was a bit far. My outburst was uncalled for, so my bad, I'm sorry for the tweet. However, I just don't feel comfortable talking to you fam. We can be civil publicly but your comments just rubbed me the wrong way, just like Kavos does or other people."

Here's what fans said about the situation

The YouTuber's behavior drew criticism towards him and his manager. The recent clip of the Sidemen member received many reactions as well. Here are some of them:

Jaden Hawkins @Jaden_Rand405 @ksinews_ @joinsideplus So people are mad because apparently Ksi doesn't want Wade to have an opinion on him but are mad that Ksi has an opinion about wades opinion on him @ksinews_ @joinsideplus So people are mad because apparently Ksi doesn't want Wade to have an opinion on him but are mad that Ksi has an opinion about wades opinion on him 😭

Ali @MalcomAli007 @Jaden_Rand405 @ksinews_ @joinsideplus people hate on the manager who decided to kick him out of misfits for having an opinion, the hate is more n the manager than KSI as far as ik. @Jaden_Rand405 @ksinews_ @joinsideplus people hate on the manager who decided to kick him out of misfits for having an opinion, the hate is more n the manager than KSI as far as ik.

Gabez @Gabez_11 @ksinews_ @joinsideplus Its good that they sort of resolved it. But Wade never said that the tag team idea was shit. He just said that he wasn't sure how it was going to work out. Simply because it had never been done. @ksinews_ @joinsideplus Its good that they sort of resolved it. But Wade never said that the tag team idea was shit. He just said that he wasn't sure how it was going to work out. Simply because it had never been done.

mexican maniac @mexican_maniac7 @ksinews_ @joinsideplus You can easily tell that he’s not sorry and he only apologized because of the backlash @ksinews_ @joinsideplus You can easily tell that he’s not sorry and he only apologized because of the backlash

WhatGameIsThis @WhatGameIsThis4 @ksinews_ @joinsideplus Does @KSI not realize you can love an idea, but have concerns on its execution? Wade never hated on it, just had concerns on the rules, and rightfully so. For example, I could love the ksi Floyd tag team idea, but have concerns on the rules, like does Floyd get more right time? @ksinews_ @joinsideplus Does @KSI not realize you can love an idea, but have concerns on its execution? Wade never hated on it, just had concerns on the rules, and rightfully so. For example, I could love the ksi Floyd tag team idea, but have concerns on the rules, like does Floyd get more right time?

max+kemina @MaxBabel3 @ksinews_ @joinsideplus Good response towards it as for me there always be two sides ro it ans not everything of ksi works with someone of will agree with it and don't have to at all due to wade opinion is fair of like most of us think of how it be and it be good was that the Tommy thing is wrong @ksinews_ @joinsideplus Good response towards it as for me there always be two sides ro it ans not everything of ksi works with someone of will agree with it and don't have to at all due to wade opinion is fair of like most of us think of how it be and it be good was that the Tommy thing is wrong

KSI's Misfits Boxing Series 006 is set to take place in April. Despite accepting the apology, it remains to be seen if Wade will present the show or not.

