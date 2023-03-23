KSI opens up about recent beef with YouTuber Wade Plem, showcases private messages

UK-based YouTuber and boxer JJ "KSI" revealed the private messages he sent to Wade Plemons (known as The W.A.D.E Concept on YouTube), after their brief yet heated conflict online.
For those unaware, the latter had said that a possible rematch between Jake Paul and Tommy Fury could outsell KSI vs. Jake Paul. This didn't sit well with the English YouTuber who lambasted Wade online, calling him a "c*nt."
He has, however, apologized both privately and publicly since. In the latest Sidecast episode (Sidemen's podcast), JJ read out the message he had sent and reflected on the beef.
"I just don't feel comfortable talking to you" - KSI's private message to Wade Plem
The English influencer took to Sidemen's podcast (Sidecast) to shed light on the recent beef with Wade Plems over Twitter. He said:
"It's a free society, you can say what you want, do what you want, that's cool. But I'm allowed to hate on it as well, I'm allowed to not like his opinion."
He explained:
"The reason why I was like, 'he's two-faced,' is because, behind the scenes, he's there like, 'this stage team idea - brilliant, I love it,' and online he's there like 'not sure about this, don't think it's a good idea,' I'm like, 'Bro, one minute you saying you like it in private and in public you saying what the public wants to hear'. So with Wade, he just wants to constantly be on the good side."
JJ revealed what he sent to Wade following the beef:
"I've told Mams (KSI's manager) about firing you, I think that was a bit far. My outburst was uncalled for, so my bad, I'm sorry for the tweet. However, I just don't feel comfortable talking to you fam. We can be civil publicly but your comments just rubbed me the wrong way, just like Kavos does or other people."
Here's what fans said about the situation
The YouTuber's behavior drew criticism towards him and his manager. The recent clip of the Sidemen member received many reactions as well. Here are some of them:
KSI's Misfits Boxing Series 006 is set to take place in April. Despite accepting the apology, it remains to be seen if Wade will present the show or not.
