“They finally got him”: Fans react as KSI announces break from social media after saying racial slur in new video

Fans of English YouTuber JJ "KSI" have reacted to his recent apology for using a racial slur during the latest Sidemen Sunday video on April 2, 2023. The incident occurred during a segment where JJ was participating in a re-enactment of the popular British game show, Countdown. While tasked with making up a word from a set of vowels and consonants, JJ wrote down the word "P*ki," which is considered a derogatory term that's used against South Asians.

In response, JJ released a statement apologizing for his actions. Sidemen have also removed the video from their channel. Fans have expressed a wide range of opinions, with one stating:

“They finally got him”

KSI taking a break from social media following apology

KSI has been facing criticism recently for his behavior. He started an online beef with fellow YouTuber Wade Plemons, which drew plenty of negative attention from fans and fellow content creators. He now faces further backlash after being found guilty of using a racially targeted word during the latest Sidemen Sunday video.

Responding to the latest set of criticisms, JJ wrote:

"I wanna apologise for saying a racial slur in a recent Sidemen video. There’s no excuse, no matter the circumstances, I shouldn’t have said it and I’m sorry."

He further revealed that he plans to take a break from social media. Whether he will feature in next week's Sidemen Sunday remains to be seen:

"I’ve decided I’m gonna just take a break from social media for a while."

ksi @KSI



I’ve always said to my audience that they shouldn’t worship me or put me on a pedestal because I’m human. Im not… I wanna apologise for saying a racial slur in a recent Sidemen video. There’s no excuse, no matter the circumstances, I shouldn’t have said it and I’m sorry.I’ve always said to my audience that they shouldn’t worship me or put me on a pedestal because I’m human. Im not… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… I wanna apologise for saying a racial slur in a recent Sidemen video. There’s no excuse, no matter the circumstances, I shouldn’t have said it and I’m sorry. I’ve always said to my audience that they shouldn’t worship me or put me on a pedestal because I’m human. Im not… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

What did the fans say?

On social media, fans have shared varying opinions about the incident. While some have accepted KSI's apology, others have criticized him for using the derogatory term in the first place. Here are some of the notable reactions:

Subby @7Subby @KSI Use me as a “we forgive you” button @KSI Use me as a “we forgive you” button

Karan Sethi @karansethi042 @KSI This could change the vibe of the sidemen a little I feel. @KSI This could change the vibe of the sidemen a little I feel.

manlikeisaac @manIikeisaac 🏾 @KSI You’re the goat man. We all mess up. But you’re literally the blueprint for so many creators. You set the way. No need to take a break, But if that’s what’s best for you, then go ahead. We love you bro @KSI You’re the goat man. We all mess up. But you’re literally the blueprint for so many creators. You set the way. No need to take a break, But if that’s what’s best for you, then go ahead. We love you bro 👊🏾❤️

Umir @umirf1 @KSI Will get most of the blame and rightly so but acknowledging it when everybody else who laughed and made light of it probably won’t is appreciated. @KSI Will get most of the blame and rightly so but acknowledging it when everybody else who laughed and made light of it probably won’t is appreciated.

Viddal (YouTuber, boxer, and former trainer of KSI) stated that the editors should have done a better job at concealing the word:

VIDDAL. @IsitRIL The editors on the recent sidemen video done JJ dirty. He shouldn’t have said it anyway but the editors should be protecting the talent. We all know JJ isn’t racist 🙄. The editors on the recent sidemen video done JJ dirty. He shouldn’t have said it anyway but the editors should be protecting the talent. We all know JJ isn’t racist 🙄.

Another Twitch user made an elaborate video revealing the systematic racism that he and his predecessors had to face. Furthermore, he pointed out that JJ wasn't the only one involved, as the rest of the crew appeared to have laughed at his statement:

smile2jannah @smile2jannah KSI used the word “paki” in his latest sidemen video, as the rest of them laughed away. He has apologised. But what’s worse is how some gen z south Asians were claiming “well we aren’t offended”. Let’s talk. KSI used the word “paki” in his latest sidemen video, as the rest of them laughed away. He has apologised. But what’s worse is how some gen z south Asians were claiming “well we aren’t offended”. Let’s talk. https://t.co/uetSLfRqED

Here are some other relevant reactions:

Umir @umirf1



Other racial slurs wouldn't be used as punchlines for YouTube gameshows. Just makes light of the word + certain people's experience. Been a KSI fan for the longest but so weird for him to say 'paki' in the latest Sidemen vid even if they bleeped it & it was 'in jest' for contentOther racial slurs wouldn't be used as punchlines for YouTube gameshows. Just makes light of the word + certain people's experience. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Been a KSI fan for the longest but so weird for him to say 'paki' in the latest Sidemen vid even if they bleeped it & it was 'in jest' for contentOther racial slurs wouldn't be used as punchlines for YouTube gameshows. Just makes light of the word + certain people's experience. twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

As of writing this article, none of the other six Sidemen members have commented about the incident. It's worth noting that the episode also featured two guests - Chunkz and Yung Filly.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes