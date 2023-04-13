When will Sidemen upload next on YouTube? Group to start posting again after pause amid controversy

Sidemen Sundays are scheduled to make a comeback this weekend on April 16, following a brief break from uploading. This comes after the group, notably JJ "KSI," were in the midst of a controversy regarding the use of a racial slur targeted towards South Asians in their April 2 upload. The video in question has since been deleted.

The Sidemen have been consistently uploading videos for the past four years. However, they did not upload a new video last Sunday (April 9) due to the recent controversy. According to a trustworthy fan page, the group is gearing up for a comeback.

Sidemen Updates @sidemenupdated Sidemen Sunday’s will be returning this Sunday! Sidemen Sunday’s will be returning this Sunday! 🚨Sidemen Sunday’s will be returning this Sunday!

Why did Sidemen stop posting? Controversy explained

As mentioned earlier, in their April 2 video, the Sidemen included a segment where JJ "KSI" was asked to create a word from a given set of vowels and consonants. He chose to make up the word "P*ki," which has a history of being a derogatory term used to insult and marginalize South Asians in the UK.

The use of the word caused significant controversy and backlash (even against the crew members and editors for allowing it to stay in the final cut), leading to the video's removal from the platform. Following that, all members apologized through their social media accounts.

Ray Verma 💙 @rayverma @KSI, @Chunkz &

@yungfilly1 the Paki word is offensive to those of Asian origin, just like the N word is offensive to the black community. You don’t get off because you’re black, or feel entitled because you’re empowered by wealth. You should be ashamed. @KSI, @Chunkz & @yungfilly1 the Paki word is offensive to those of Asian origin, just like the N word is offensive to the black community. You don’t get off because you’re black, or feel entitled because you’re empowered by wealth. You should be ashamed.https://t.co/sDEETiCf0u

In the aftermath of the controversy, the Sidemen decided to skip uploading a video the following Sunday. However, since then, the group has released a couple of gaming videos on their alternative YouTube channel, neither of which featured KSI.

The return of two members, Josh "Zerkaa" (GTA streamer) and Simon "Miniminter" (Just Chatting and Gamer), to their Twitch schedule, indicates the group is ready to resume uploading.

The group's next upload is rumored to be a travel-related video, possibly featuring their recent trip to Iceland. KSI was also pictured in the shoot, indicating that he may feature as well. However, there is no official confirmation yet.

Fans react to group's return

Despite the controversy, the group's absence was felt by their fans, who have been calling for their return. With the news that they will resume uploading, fans have expressed their excitement and anticipation for their upcoming content. Here are some notable reactions:

Stixhd87 @stixhd87 @sidemenupdated Instead of the boys all there management team just shot the video instead @sidemenupdated Instead of the boys all there management team just shot the video instead

David Kozma @DavidKozma3 @sidemenupdated Why was there no video last week? I know I missed something but surely it’s not because of what JJ said @sidemenupdated Why was there no video last week? I know I missed something but surely it’s not because of what JJ said😬

cybio_ @cybio_ @sidemenupdated Sunday was boring when I couldn’t eat food whilst watching the latest video @sidemenupdated Sunday was boring when I couldn’t eat food whilst watching the latest video😂

Benjamin @bbking1st @sidemenupdated Thank God i was dying without it @sidemenupdated Thank God i was dying without it

Congress @Zake987 @sidemenupdated TRY NOT TO GET CANCELLED BY TWITTER @sidemenupdated TRY NOT TO GET CANCELLED BY TWITTER

After the controversy, KSI was seen visiting the Al-Hikam Institute (a mosque in Bradford), indicating his willingness to educate himself and understand South Asian culture. The gesture was a sign of his commitment to learning and growth.

The rapper-cum-boxer will also return to the ring next month (May 13) when he takes on professional boxer Joe Fournier. in the Misfits Series 007.

