KSI gets captured "educating" himself in a mosque following controversy, online community reacts

JJ "KSI," a popular YouTuber, rapper, and boxer, has been spotted visiting the Al-Hikam Institute, a mosque in Bradford. This comes after he received criticism for using a racial slur in a recent controversy on April 2. In a clip originally posted by TikToker @zeeshan_s2, KSI can be seen speaking to an Imam, possibly learning about the culture.

The visit to the mosque has generated significant interest among KSI fans and the wider community, with many speculating about the purpose of his visit. Some have suggested that it may be a sign of the YouTuber's desire to learn more about different cultures and communities, particularly those he may have previously offended.

DramaAlert @DramaAlert KSI spotted educating himself following racial slur usage. #DramaAlert KSI spotted educating himself following racial slur usage. #DramaAlert https://t.co/Gkr170V8kv

KSI attempts to make amends following the racism controversy

KSI recently found himself at the center of a storm of criticism after he nonchalantly used the word "P*ki" in a Sidemen Sunday video. The use of the word is a highly sensitive issue in the UK and other Commonwealth regions, where it has historically been used as a slur against people of South Asian origin.

ksi @KSI



I’ve always said to my audience that they shouldn’t worship me or put me on a pedestal because I’m human. Im not… I wanna apologise for saying a racial slur in a recent Sidemen video. There’s no excuse, no matter the circumstances, I shouldn’t have said it and I’m sorry.I’ve always said to my audience that they shouldn’t worship me or put me on a pedestal because I’m human. Im not… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… I wanna apologise for saying a racial slur in a recent Sidemen video. There’s no excuse, no matter the circumstances, I shouldn’t have said it and I’m sorry. I’ve always said to my audience that they shouldn’t worship me or put me on a pedestal because I’m human. Im not… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

While the YouTuber and Sidemen have issued a formal apology for his use of the term, it is clear that the incident has caused significant damage to his reputation and has highlighted the need for greater awareness and sensitivity when it comes to issues of race and ethnicity.

KSI NEWS @ksinews_ KSI at Al-Hikam Institute mosque, learning and educating himself KSI at Al-Hikam Institute mosque, learning and educating himself ❤️ https://t.co/lOGvN2SVYd

The TikTok video captured JJ visiting a local mosque in Bradford. Although the audio was unclear, the Imam in the video pointed out that this may have been JJ's first visit to a mosque. He was heard saying:

"That's why he's learning. He's here to learn about what it is. He's never been in a mosque he said."

Here's what the fans said

JJ's recent visit to the mosque generated mixed reactions from fans. Some appreciated his efforts to learn about different cultures, while others considered it a mere PR stunt. Those who praised the YouTuber saw it as a positive step towards promoting cultural awareness and acceptance. Here are some of the reactions:

Sidemen Updates @sidemenupdated Nobody is expecting him to be commended for this but the least he can do is face up to his mistakes and educate himself, and he is doing that. As mentioned in the video, he is there to learn. Nobody is expecting him to be commended for this but the least he can do is face up to his mistakes and educate himself, and he is doing that. As mentioned in the video, he is there to learn.

Scroll62 @ScroII62 @DramaAlert I think this was just a guy who started filming because he saw it was KSI @DramaAlert I think this was just a guy who started filming because he saw it was KSI

Gunnatello @GunnateIIo @DramaAlert @KEEMSTAR This just makes it worse ngl, look how awkward it looks, he shoulda just said sorry and donated a few hundred thousand to a Pakistani charity. This just looks too forced by KSI’s PR team. Shoulda atleast took a Pakistani fan on a shopping spree & said sorry even that’s better. @DramaAlert @KEEMSTAR This just makes it worse ngl, look how awkward it looks, he shoulda just said sorry and donated a few hundred thousand to a Pakistani charity. This just looks too forced by KSI’s PR team. Shoulda atleast took a Pakistani fan on a shopping spree & said sorry even that’s better.

💰 @s_official20 @DramaAlert Allah knows his true intention, one thing to say is that one cannot say he's doing this just to 'look good' we do not know what is in his heart, who knows maybe Allah swt will show him the light @DramaAlert Allah knows his true intention, one thing to say is that one cannot say he's doing this just to 'look good' we do not know what is in his heart, who knows maybe Allah swt will show him the light

Breezy @BreezyUTD @sidemenupdated He shouldn’t be the only one. The whole sidemen / anyone invovled in that QC process should be doing their part too. They literally allowed it to be included/didn’t push back when it was said. They’re almost as complicit @sidemenupdated He shouldn’t be the only one. The whole sidemen / anyone invovled in that QC process should be doing their part too. They literally allowed it to be included/didn’t push back when it was said. They’re almost as complicit

🗿 @twomad @sidemenupdated islamically speaking, he is innocent, praise be to allah, we must defeat ender dragon @sidemenupdated islamically speaking, he is innocent, praise be to allah, we must defeat ender dragon

Umir @umirf1 @ImangeIxl



Going to speak to people, learn about it (and hopefully speak on it positively afterwards) is literally the aim of calling people out. @sidemenupdated The whole point of criticising people is to bring to light what they've done as wrong, to educate people and ensure it doesn't happen again.Going to speak to people, learn about it (and hopefully speak on it positively afterwards) is literally the aim of calling people out. @ImangeIxl @sidemenupdated The whole point of criticising people is to bring to light what they've done as wrong, to educate people and ensure it doesn't happen again. Going to speak to people, learn about it (and hopefully speak on it positively afterwards) is literally the aim of calling people out.

MOSK @MoskieSoc @sidemenupdated Love this from JJ, glad he’s learning about the gravity about what he said. I understand if some of Pakistani brothers are still upset but he’s taking the necessary steps. He messed up, but he apologized and he’s learning. Not much else we can expect form him. @sidemenupdated Love this from JJ, glad he’s learning about the gravity about what he said. I understand if some of Pakistani brothers are still upset but he’s taking the necessary steps. He messed up, but he apologized and he’s learning. Not much else we can expect form him.

Apart from JJ, the rest of the panel, consisting of six other Sidemen members and two other guests, have not addressed the situation and have also faced criticism for their reactions.

