“Nobody cared” - HasanAbi criticizes Sidemen for not removing KSI's racist slur from video

Twitch star and political commentator Hasan "HasanAbi" recently gave his take on the KSI racial slur controversy. For context, the English YouTuber was guilty of using the word "P***" in a Sidemen video on YouTube. The term is offensive towards people of South Asian origin.

Although HasanAbi admitted that he wasn't aware the word had racist connotations, he was surprised that Sidemen allowed it to make the final cut in their video. He added that, unlike livestreams, it's much easier to edit out slips of the tongue in YouTube uploads, allowing for greater control over the final product.

The streamer remarked:

"Nobody cared."

"Very odd that he thought it wouldn't be that big of a deal": HasanAbi on KSI's use of racial slur in Sidemen video

KSI's recent controversy has been all over the news. Although both the YouTuber and the Sidemen have apologized, many creators have given their take on the situation, including HasanAbi. He said on a recent livestream:

"I've talked about it (the slur) before, when how shocked I was to find out that it was considered a slur but KSI and the Sidemen are in England, so they do know better."

Reacting to the Sidemen video, HasanAbi asserted:

"So, here's the thing. Here's what I don't understand. Bro, why did you keep that? Why did you keep that in the drafts? This isn't a live stream."

He continued:

"It's not a live stream. You know people are gonna yell at you. You have the opportunity to cut it out. Like, what the f**k?"

(Timestamp: 00:42:04)

The political commentator also expressed his belief that KSI is not someone who intentionally tries to be "edgy":

"Do I know anything about KSI? Do I think it's something that he says all the time? Or he hates brown people? No, I don't think so. From what I've seen, he seems like edgy but not like so far out there, like super racist."

According to HasanAbi, if Sidemen were an American group, the word would not have been considered offensive because it is only used as a derogatory term in the UK and certain Commonwealth regions.

The streamer added that, in the event of misspeaking, he typically makes a mental note of the mistake and requests that his editor remove that section. He was surprised that KSI did not take a similar approach:

"Very odd that he thought it wouldn't be that big of a deal to just f**king deploy it. There's literally a brown dude in the Sidemen, Vikkstar, right? So that's also like odd?"

HasanAbi concluded by pointing out that KSI has a lot going for him in terms of business ventures (such as Prime Hydration) and that Sidemen are extremely popular. Considering it all, he found it difficult to comprehend why the YouTuber would act in such a foolish manner.

Other creators like Keemstar and Jake Paul have also shared their opinions on the situation on Twitter, while Sidemen have released a collective statement on their official website.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes