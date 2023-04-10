“I don’t see what difference it makes” - Fans react as Sidemen avoids posting on Sunday for first time in four years

Fans of the popular UK-based YouTube group, Sidemen, have been expressing their reactions after the group failed to post a Sidemen Sunday for the first time in four years. This comes after the group faced heavy criticism following the use of a racial slur by one of its members, JJ "KSI," in a now-deleted video.

While there has been criticism of the group's behavior, many fans have missed the group's content and have requested that they resume uploading. One Twitter user wrote:

"I don’t see what difference it makes not posting it tbh, it won’t change the past."

The community urge the Sidemen to move past recent controversy as the group skips uploading

Fans familiar with the Sidemen know that the group is known for their consistent weekly uploads, never having missed a Sunday upload on their main channel for four consecutive years. Unfortunately, this streak recently came to an end.

Last week's upload (April 2) was deleted due to a racial slur controversy involving KSI. This past Sunday (April 9), the group's main channel had no new videos, marking an unusual break from their regular upload schedule.

Will this be the end of their upload streak? The Sidemen haven't missed a week of uploads in over 4 years

It's worth noting that despite not uploading on their main channel, the group did upload a gaming video to their secondary channel, MoreSidemen. The video featured gameplay from the popular game, GTA V, and notably didn't feature KSI, the primary figure in the recent controversy.

It's unclear whether the video was recorded before the drama or after, but its release has provided fans with some content to enjoy while they wait for the group's next move.

Here's what fans had to say

The controversy surrounding the use of racial slurs by KSI in one of the group's videos has drawn a significant amount of backlash from fans and critics alike. Despite the backlash, many fans feel that the group shouldn't be "canceled" for this mistake, especially since all members have issued apologies.

Here are some of the notable reactions on Twitter:

Xela @RealXelaRL @sidemenupdated We're have u been they have missed two weeks now not just one lmao

Sebastian Tukker @SebastianTukker @sidemenupdated I hope they don't suddenly become a politically correct channel because that will become the end of the sidemen

Scott Langford @sports_fan_2007 @sidemenupdated They missed an opportunity to put out a video to apologize and say from here on out they strive to be better. Not uploading is just a sign they hoped this will blow over and they can go back to normal next Sunday. All they really had to do was address it and have a tame vidoe

Kamron @Kamron_ab1 @sidemenupdated I'm lowk fuming abt it, it's the only thing I look forward too on a weekly basis 🤣

Tony @TArmstrong_95 @KSlUpdates It might be the right choice but at least inform us of that choice seeing as a lot of us are devoted fans that wait for sidemen Sunday every single Sunday that's all I would ask for a single tweet that's it

waynes @w_ukfan @KSlUpdates No they didn't make the right choice. Also, they should've said about something in a video of the issue.

MH @MHQuack @KSlUpdates It's the beginning of the end. They will use this as the excuse/catalyst to stop posting weekly. They will start posting every other week and claim the videos will be better and longer. Before we know it they will be monthly

After his use of a racial slur sparked controversy, KSI took steps to apologize and learn more about South Asian and Pakistani culture. He not only issued a Twitter apology, but even visited a mosque to spend some time learning more about the culture and religion.

Several fans appreciated the action, seeing it as a genuine effort by the YouTuber to educate himself and make amends for his mistake. It also highlighted the importance of taking responsibility for one's actions and actively working towards positive change.

