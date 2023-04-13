Joe Fournier is set to take on YouTube sensation turned boxer KSI in an upcoming boxing match, and has recently sent a menacing message ahead of the bout. Fournier, who has a professional record of 9-0, has expressed his determination to emerge victorious against his opponent.

It has been several months since 'The Nightmare' last stepped into the boxing ring following his headline match against Faze Temper in January. The two YouTube stars fought in a pay-per-view event on DAZN, which drew significant attention from fans and enthusiasts alike.

However, KSI's hiatus from the ring is set to end soon, as he prepares to take on Joe Fournier in what is expected to be his biggest challenge to date. 'The Billionaire Badass' has been vocal in his desire to take on the YouTube sensation.

During his recent appearance on the BS w/ Jake Paul podcast, Fournier stated:

"Well I already offered him 10 million dollars to sell me Misfits now because I said the next day is going to be worth like a hundred grand. That's true so if you want we can go we can go halves we can buy it and then you know that's the end of Misfits because then I own the company."

He added:

"He's just gonna have a lot of rounds of just getting beat up like that's the that's my plan this is what I like I'm just gonna have a lot of rounds of really hurting you (KSI) and yeah I hope you cry I want to see you cry and stall. I don't I just hope he comes to the fight for real I don't know if he'll actually show up."

Check out the entire remarks below (from 39:46 onwards):

KSI received a large black eye during sparring for the Joe Fournier fight

As KSI gears up for his upcoming fight against Joe Fournier, the YouTuber has been putting in considerable effort during his sparring sessions.

The Watford native's boxing journey has been anything but ordinary, having faced off against fellow YouTuber Logan Paul twice - the first bout ending in a draw and the second going to 'JJ' via split decision. He also went on to win three exhibition matches by knockout.

However, Fournier presents a more significant challenge for 'The Nightmare', as he boasts an impressive professional record of 9-0. This makes him the most seasoned competitor that KSI has faced thus far, adding an extra layer of intrigue to their upcoming bout.

In a recent YouTube video, the social media celebrity turned professional boxer stated:

"Mind the eye. I did it in sparring, just a clash of heads. Training camp is going well... I've just been going one hundred miles an hour, in general, this year."

Check out the entire video below:

