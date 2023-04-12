"Not a chance" - UFC middleweight predicts Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz

UFC middleweight contender Sean Strickland recently made headlines with his prediction for the upcoming Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz boxing match. According to Strickland, Diaz, a veteran of the UFC, will not stand a chance against Paul's boxing skills.

When the much-awaited boxing match between Diaz and Paul was officially announced, the combat sports community was abuzz with excitement and speculation.

Among those who shared their thoughts on the upcoming fight was Sean Strickland, a prediction that has caused quite a stir in the combat sports world, as many fans and analysts believe that Diaz's experience in the octagon will give him an edge over Paul.

However, 'Tarzan' is not convinced. In his opinion, Nate Diaz's MMA experience will not translate well to boxing, as the two sports have distinct differences in terms of rules and techniques, he wrote on Twitter:

"Not a chance... He [Diaz] sparred with a boxer I know and he said he couldn't box so on that assumption I'm going to say no lol."

Nate Diaz makes the first response on Jake Paul's bout announcement

The highly anticipated boxing match between Nate Diaz and Jake Paul has already begun to stir up some serious trash talk ahead of their clash. Diaz, a formidable fighter from Stockton, has not been in the ring since his victory over Tony Ferguson at UFC 279 in September last year, where he secured a fourth-round submission win.

Despite being a free agent since then, Diaz has wasted no time in accepting the challenge from Jake Paul, and the two fighters are set to headline the DAZN pay-per-view event in Dallas, Texas, on August 5.

In a recent press release, Diaz shared his initial thoughts on the upcoming bout, expressing his belief that aside from boxing superstar Canelo Alvarez, 'The Problem Child' is the biggest name in the sport right now.

However, Nate Diaz did not shy away from the challenge, stating his intention to dominate the boxing world just as he has done in the MMA arena, the UFC veteran stated:

"Besides Canelo, he’s the biggest thing in boxing. I’m here to conquer that. I’m the king of combat sports and then I’m headed back to get my UFC belts. I f***ed up Conor McGregor for acting out and now here I am again, like a superhero.”

Check out the official trailer for Diaz vs. Paul here:

