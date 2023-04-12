BREAKING: Jake Paul set to take on Nate Diaz on August 5

It appears as though the long awaited boxing bout between Jake Paul and Nate Diaz has been made official for August 5 and will air live on DAZN PPV.

Paul will return to the squared circle to take on the former UFC title challenger, who will also be making his professional boxing debut. The bout is scheduled to take place in Dallas, Texas and will be an 8-round bout contested at 185lbs.

'The Problem Child' shared the news on his Twitter account and had a jibe directed at Diaz in his caption. He mentioned that he's essentially treating the fight as a funeral for the Stockton native's combat sports career.

He wrote:

"August 5th we commemorate the funeral for Nathaniel Diaz as we send him in casket back to Dana...Refreshments will be provided at the service...Black Tie Attire. Watch #PaulDiaz live on DAZN PPV globally."

Jake Paul @jakepaul



Refreshments will be provided at the service. Black Tie Attire.



Watch



Follow August 5th we commemorate the funeral for Nathaniel Diaz as we send him in casket back to Dana.Refreshments will be provided at the service. Black Tie Attire.Watch #PaulDiaz live on DAZN PPV globally.Follow @MostVpromotions for the latest updates. August 5th we commemorate the funeral for Nathaniel Diaz as we send him in casket back to Dana.Refreshments will be provided at the service. Black Tie Attire.Watch #PaulDiaz live on DAZN PPV globally.Follow @MostVpromotions for the latest updates. https://t.co/vqI4wRD1qf

There has been plenty of speculation as to who and where Diaz will be fighting since becoming a free agent after fighting out the remainder of his UFC contract last year. The YouTuber-turned-boxer, on the other hand, is looking to bounce back from his split decision loss to Tommy Fury, which was the first loss of his professional career.

Will Jake Paul and Nate Diaz compete in MMA?

PFL @PFLMMA



The eighth episode of PFL 2023 Fight Week is out now on the PFL MMA YouTube Channel

youtu.be/U7yeQmIWpHY



[ Friday, April 14th | 7pm ET on ESPN| "I've always said I wanted to do MMA" - @jakepaul The eighth episode of PFL 2023 Fight Week is out now on the PFL MMA YouTube Channel[ Friday, April 14th | 7pm ET on ESPN| #PFLRegularSeason | 🎟️ pfl.info/LVTix "I've always said I wanted to do MMA" - @jakepaul ▶️The eighth episode of PFL 2023 Fight Week is out now on the PFL MMA YouTube Channelyoutu.be/U7yeQmIWpHY[ Friday, April 14th | 7pm ET on ESPN| #PFLRegularSeason | 🎟️ pfl.info/LVTix] https://t.co/o7k6BmgVw9

Another interesting element to the Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz boxing bout announcement is whether the two have agreed to also compete in an MMA bout.

The boxing bout takes place on August 5 and depending on what transpires, they could possibly use it as a selling point for a future MMA bout. 'The Problem Child' is already signed with the PFL and is expected to make his debut later this year or early 2024, so the former TUF winner could be a name that the promotion targets for his debut.

It remains to be seen whether the YouTuber-turned-boxer plans on competing in another boxing bout after he fights Diaz or if he shifts his focus to his PFL debut.

Poll : 0 votes